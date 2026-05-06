BOE presents cutting-edge products at SID Display Week 2026: co-creating an AI-powered future of display

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SID Display Week 2026, regarded as the barometer of the global display industry, opened in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 5, Pacific Time. BOE, a global leader in the display sector, has made its twelfth consecutive appearance at this prestigious event, bringing more than 30 world-first or industry-first innovations powered by its three technology brands. Notably, 65% of the exhibits are industry debuts, setting new records in industrialization maturity and industry leadership of pioneering technologies.

Centered around the three pillars of technology leadership, AI empowerment, and global collaboration, BOE exhibits the full spectrum of display technologies, including LCD, OLED, MLED, and AI-integrated solutions. It demonstrates end-to-end leadership spanning from foundational technological innovation to industrial ecosystem building, embodying its global development path that is "anchored in technological resilience, connected through ecosystem synergy, and driven by shared value creation." During the event, BOE hosted the first overseas AI+ forum and received multiple awards from the Society for Information Display (SID) for its deep technical expertise and abundant innovations. Liu Zhiqiang, Senior Vice President of BOE, was awarded the Special Contribution Award, highlighting BOE's standing as a benchmark in high-end display and innovative applications.

Notably, at SID 2026, BOE partnered with Pantone, the global authority on color, to take a significant step toward standardizing color in display technology. BOE's f-OLED technology brand reached a major milestone as its 14-inch TADF wide-gamut OLED display technology officially received Pantone color accuracy certification "Pantone Validated", becoming the first in China's display industry to receive this recognition. This achievement marks a new professional benchmark for BOE in color precision and ushers in a new era of "Color Display Science."

Breakthrough innovations: diverse world-first technologies set new industry benchmarks

At SID Display Week 2026, BOE redefines what makes a "great display" through forward-looking technology roadmaps and systematic product innovation, setting the pace for the global display industry.

In the LCD exhibition zone, BOE's 85-inch UB Cell 5.0 RGBX Ultra TV features the original "RGBX panel + RGBX backlight" four-primary-color fusion display technology. It covers 130% of the BT.2020 color gamut, setting a new benchmark for high-end large-size displays. In terms of f-OLED, BOE has achieved breakthroughs in OLED display clarity and "crease-free" OLED display technology. As the first in the industry to define display clarity, BOE pioneered the clarity index as a quantitative evaluation model for display clarity. It established a correlation model that bridges subjective human perception with objective data, translating subjective feeling into four core quantifiable factors: color, layering, definition, and HDR performance. Devices equipped with this technology have a clarity index of over 85, delivering crystal-clear visuals. BOE's mirror-like creaseless foldable OLED display, through innovations in both structure and materials, reduces crease depth and crease slope by 60%, while boosting mechanical strength by 50%. The product tops the industry in terms of crease performance, with virtually no crease perceptible to the touch and visible to the eye. An ultra-low temperature folding test at minus 40 degrees Celsius was conducted on site. The display remained flat after repeated folding in extreme environments, a testament to BOE's latest breakthrough in flexible OLED technology. In the α-MLED exhibition lineup, BOE debuts the world's first 205-inch COG ultra-slim HDR Micro LED product. By combining LTPS technology with GIA design and high-flatness glass substrates, it supports seamless splicing with a module thickness of merely 5mm, creating an unprecedented premium ultra-large display experience.

Underlying its ever-evolving technical capabilities are breakthroughs in Oxide and Beneficial Natural Light (BNL) technologies. The 24.5-inch True 1000Hz Native FHD gaming monitor draws wide attention. Harnessing the high electron mobility of Oxide TFTs, it delivers native 1000Hz refresh rates and true 1000Hz FHD. Combined with a 1ms ultra-fast response time and the BOE Low Motion Blur (BLMB) technology, it ensures smooth, fluid visuals even in high-speed motion scenes. On top of ultra-high refresh rates, it still boasts high color gamut coverage and ultra-wide viewing angles, striking the perfect balance between high refresh rates and exceptional picture quality and setting new standards for gaming displays that prioritize both speed and fidelity. The BNL technology stands as a key milestone in BOE's research and development of eye-friendly display solutions. Through spectral optimization, polarization modulation, beam shaping, and temporal adaptation, it accurately replicates the beneficial properties of natural light. The industry's first 13.8-inch eye-friendly tablet incorporates seven core BNL technologies, such as the pioneering random depolarization film (RDF) technology, original infrared light technology, and industry-best full-spectrum technology. The product offers a healthy and comfortable viewing experience akin to natural light.

"AI Plus" strategy: Blue Whale Large Model enables scenario-based intelligence

AI is emerging as the key transformative force reshaping the display industry. BOE is advancing the "AI Plus" strategy focused on manufacturing, products, and operations. Leveraging its Blue Whale Large Model, BOE is accelerating the deep integration of AI across the entire display industry chain.

BOE presents the industry-savvy large model for display at the exhibition, along with a range of industry-first or industry-leading AI applications. This model boasts the richest industry data and widest application scenarios, covering the entire display industry chain. Built on high-quality datasets, a high-performance intelligent computing platform, and a comprehensive AI security framework, the model has been implemented in manufacturing, R&D, operations, and other processes, empowering AI-driven innovation and promoting the company's smart transformation and value realization.

BOE showcases smart office products including the AI Whiteboard and AI Sketch Pad, which empower diversified scenarios such as office work, design, and training. In terms of entertainment scenarios, the world's first 18-inch 4K 240Hz glasses-free 3D laptop powered by BOE adopts self-developed AI technologies like eye tracking and dynamic interpolation, which greatly enhance the smoothness of 3D content and video playback, delivering an immersive, glasses-free viewing experience. Plus, BOE has integrated AI technology into automotive, home, and other scenarios, advancing human-machine interaction toward multimodal intelligence and offering new ideas for the large-scale application of AI on display products.

Notably, BOE hosted the industry's first AI+ forum at Display Week 2026 and unveiled a logo symbolizing its foundational AI capabilities. From systematic development of foundational AI capabilities to empowerment via the Blue Whale Foundation Model to best practices in AI Factory, BOE is building a new intelligent ecosystem for the display industry driven by its "AI Plus" strategy. This logo will appear on all AI applications powered by BOE.

Global footprint expansion: open collaboration fosters shared prosperity

BOE has stayed committed to market-based, international, and professional development. More than three decades of development have demonstrated that genuine globalization must be built on the foundation of independent innovation in core technologies. Amid a new round of global industrial chain restructuring, BOE has established a proven and future-oriented globalization framework.

Geographical reach: BOE has shifted from a single focus on cross-border trade to a phase of deep globalization integrating R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and services. Currently, BOE operates six regional marketing platforms and two overseas manufacturing bases worldwide. Its business spans 20 countries and regions, with nearly 6,000 overseas employees. Overseas revenue accounts for over 50% of the total, and it has more than 5,000 global ecosystem partners. The company is deeply embedded in the higher value-added segments of global value chains.





Development path: BOE has moved from "product export" to "capability enablement," establishing a new globalization model anchored on three pillars: technological resilience, ecosystem synergy, and shared value creation. With a portfolio of over 100,000 patents, BOE continuously delivers innovative technologies to global partners. Through a two-way mechanism of going global and bringing in, it empowers the world with China's display technology and industry experience, while bringing home overseas models and best practices. Additionally, BOE embeds the philosophy of the industry's first sustainability brand "ONE" (Open Next Earth) into global operations, harmonizing business logic and social value.





Strategic principles: To ensure steady and continued global expansion, BOE acts on the principles of strategic resolve, customer-centric development, win-win partnerships, and shared social value.

BOE's globalization strategy is not merely about scale expansion but represents a value leap from "successful practices rooted in China" to "enabling local success worldwide" across the global display landscape.

Scenario-based innovation: partnerships for accelerated innovation and application

During the event, BOE held an exclusive technology marketing event for key partners under the theme "Define the Future—Wonderful Tech, Wonderful Life," with ever-evolving technologies and products integrated into diverse scenarios including 3D cinema, entertainment, gaming, office, smart mobility, and healthcare. In immersive settings, BOE engaged in in-depth exchanges and collaborative co-creation with partners, embodying its commitment to Tech for Good. BOE also launched the new-gen BLMB technology with ASUS, marking a critical breakthrough of their joint laboratory in high-end laptop display. Since its establishment, the laboratory has been dedicated to collaborative R&D and industrial application of cutting-edge display technology. The launch of the latest BLMB technology signifies a key step in the innovation and commercialization of high-end display technology.

Guided by the "Empower IoT with Display" strategy, BOE will consistently lead the global display industry through technological innovation. By deepening AI integration and pursuing green, sustainable development, it will continue to develop great displays recognized as industry benchmarks and work with global partners to open a new chapter of smart display.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.