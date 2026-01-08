BOE unveils HERO 2.0 Smart Cockpit at CES 2026, setting the pace for smart and green display

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consumer Electronics Show 2026 (CES 2026), a top technology event, opened in Las Vegas, the United States, on January 6. BOE and its subsidiary make a strong presence at the show, bringing over 60 cutting-edge display technologies and IoT solutions. Notably, the company's pioneering HERO 2.0 Smart Cockpit had its world premiere. During the show, BOE engages with over 40 global partners in the quest for a collaborative, win-win ecosystem, energizing the global smart mobility sector and the tech-driven green development model.

As a global leader in both shipments and shipment area of automotive displays, BOE is dedicated to revolutionizing interaction for smart cockpits. Following the overseas launch of the "HERO" (Healthiness, Entertainment, Relaxation, and Office) initiative in 2025, BOE unveiled the HERO 2.0 Smart Cockpit at CES 2026, which breaks new ground in audiovisual experiences, interaction methods, and scenario-based applications. BOE's globally debuted Micro LED panoramic head-up display (PHUD) boasts a peak brightness of 50,000 nits and leverages AI technology to enable smart voice and gesture control, with a complex command recognition accuracy of up to 98%. The 15.6-inch UB Cell central display delivers a stunning viewing experience with ultra black and exceptional contrast. The AI-powered HERO 2.0 Smart Cockpit integrates multimodal interaction methods like multi-touch, voice interaction, visual control, and gesture control, plus a breakthrough feature of domain control. It redefines the human-vehicle relationship and lays the technical foundation for extending the value of the smart mobility ecosystem.

BOE demonstrates a legion of new products empowered by its three display technology brands of ADS Pro, f-OLED, and α-MLED. In terms of ADS Pro, the automotive-grade 15.6-inch UB Cell dual-screen display features high contrast, low reflectivity, and wide color gamut coverage, suitable for high-fidelity in-vehicle applications. Through pixel-level dimming, the BD Cell dual-layer LCD display achieves true blacks and a high contrast ratio of 100,000:1. Low-power algorithms are utilized to deliver both superb display performance and energy efficiency for premium smart cockpits. In terms of f-OLED, the globally premiered OLED smart cockpit solution integrates a suite of curved and custom-shaped OLED displays, enabling seamless fusion between display form factors and interactive modalities. As to α-MLED, BOE debuts its first 0.9 mm-pitch HDR Micro LED all-in-one. This ultra-thin chip-on-glass (COG) product stands out with UHD image quality, high brightness, no flicker, and seamless splicing. The ambient contrast ratio (ACR) in 10 lux ambient lighting reaches 20,000:1 or even higher, delivering exceptional performance in dark scenes.

BOE also presents a variety of AI-ready products. The C100 AI all-in-one series integrates multimodal AI interaction and LLM technologies, leading the industry in multiple functions. The world's first 3D ultrasonic fingerprint smart car key/start button enables rapid identity authentication and can adapt to the driving mode with a single click. The AI gasses built for cycling integrate an HD camera, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and dual Bluetooth earbuds.

BOE Varitronix Limited, which is BOE's automotive display arm, interacts with over 40 ecosystem partners at the show, including global luxury car brands, leading automotive suppliers, and well-known consumer electronics companies. It showcases 11 products co-developed with partners, covering auto, cycling, consumer electronics, and other fields. Among them, the HYPERIDE-R electric motorcycle, a partnership with Keeway Group, introduces a new paradigm of smart cycling by combining AI glasses and an intelligent instrument cluster solution. The NaviLink 228 Connect solution co-developed with NaviLink and the triple-screen display system co-created with ART demonstrate the adaptability and system integration strengths of display technologies across diverse vehicle architectures.

As a long-term practitioner of sustainable development, BOE launched the industry's first sustainability brand "ONE" (Open Next Earth), and embeds green principles throughout the chain from product innovation to manufacturing and operations. It brings over 20 green products to the show, hitting a record high. The 14.6-inch IGZO automotive display achieves a 50% reduction in power consumption and annual carbon emissions. The 12.03-inch PHUD increases luminous efficiency by 25%, and up to 62.72% of its carbon footprint is accounted for during the raw material production phase. By continually iterating lower-powered OLED and Oxide technologies, BOE Varitronix Limited has a portfolio of high-quality, energy-efficient, lightweight, and recyclable automotive display products that are easy to disassemble. Its two manufacturing bases in Chengdu and Heyuan are both certified as provincial-level green factories, enabling it to build a green mobility ecosystem that spans from production to product innovation. The company's display expertise and low-carbon capabilities build deep competitive moats in the automotive sector.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.