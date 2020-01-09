BOE exhibits a galaxy of innovative display technologies at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020 opened on January 7 as expected in Las Vegas, the United States. Well-known consumer electronics companies from across the world showcased their latest technologies and products on this international stage. Among them, BOE presented its 8K, Mini LED, BD Cell, BOE iGallery and other eye-opening display technologies and products and was awarded the 2019-2020 Top 10 CE Brands.

BOE 8K UHD Brings the Ultimate Visual Experience

The UHD labels everywhere made 8K a hot spot at this year's CES. At the trade show venue, Hisense, LG, Changhong, Konka and other well-known companies from China and other countries exhibited a series of new TV products that are equipped with BOE's 8K UHD displays. Visitors were all amazed by the lifelike details and immersive visual experience brought by such products.

At the exhibition, many visitors stopped to admire Hisense's dual-panel LCD TV featuring BOE's 75-inch 8K BD Cell display. It allows for megapixel-level light control and submillimeter-level brightness adjustment, thus ensuring visitors and users to feel mega high contrast and excellent image quality. Meanwhile, BOE BD Cell display can realize 12 bits color depth, which adds to finer detail in the shades of gray and colors, especially of low-gray-scale images.

Moreover, Lenovo's Yoga 9 series equipped with BOE's 4K HDR display, Acer's low-power ultra-thin laptops with a 144Hz refresh rate, and MECHREVO's laptops with an ultra-high refresh rate of 240Hz. All these products left visitors a vivid impression of what display technology innovations can do.

World's Leading Mini LED Technology

Mini LED is now one of the leading technologies in the display industry. BOE's world-leading Mini LED solution that incorporates ultra-thinness, ultra-high brightness and ultra-high partitioning level became a magnet for visitors at CES 2020. In particular, its 75-inch 8K Mini LED backlight display features more than 10,000 HDR partitions, 1,500nit brightness, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, thus delivering natural images to users. Another P1.6mm Mini LED tilted display product on glass-based substrate uses the cutting-edge surface treatment solution to achieve pure black, which means even darker low-brightness images and vivid details even in a dark environment.

In CES 2020, Lenovo launched its professional display ThinkVision Creator Extreme, which adopts BOE Mini LED display technology. It has 4K UHD resolution and precise partition control through 1152 partitions, with peak brightness up to 1000 nit, which can fully meet designers and other professionals' Extreme pursuit of color. Moreover, BOE is about to launch the world's first ever Mini LED display with 1,000 backlight partitions for laptops.

IDG-organized awards ceremony for the 2019-2020 Top 10 CE Brands was also held during this year's show. Apart from being ranked among the Top 10, BOE also won an Innovative Display Application Product Award of the Year. The widely-acclaimed BOE S3 is BOE's newly-launched IoT-based digital art product which can serve needs for both home gallery and smart living room. Backed by a number of BOE's core display technologies, BOE S3 can give its users the experience of appreciating real paintings. To date, BOE has established partnerships with more than over 200 top art institutions and more than 5,000 artists around the world, so that people can enjoy a large number of artworks in the collections of the world's top art museums without leaving home. This epitomizes the perfect combination of technology and art.

As an innovation-driven global IoT company, BOE keeps innovating applications, empowering application scenarios. With the leading technology, BOE will cooperate with global partners to provide products, services and solutions that satisfy people's needs, so as to change life with heart.

About BOE

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., founded in April 1993, is a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. BOE's three core businesses are Interface Devices, Smart IoT Systems, Smart Medicine and Engineering Integration. According to the market data as of 2019 Q3, BOE ranked first in the world in shipments of TFT-LCD panels for mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor and TV. BOE also provides integrated total solutions in various industries such as new retail, transportation, finance, education, art, energy, healthcare, etc. BOE boasts a global marketing and R&D centers in 19 countries and regions, with its service networks covering the world's major areas such as Europe, America, Asia and Africa.

