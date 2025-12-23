BOE and UNESCO deepen cooperation in science to shape a sustainable future through foresight and action

PARIS, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE recently participated in two signature UNESCO events in Paris and Namibia, demonstrating its leading-edge concepts and ecosystem building capacity in global science governance and STEM education innovation. BOE is the first Chinese technology company to endorse the United Nations International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, 2024-2033.

Dialogue in Paris: contributing foresight on global science governance

As the sole industry representative from China, Si Da, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of BOE, spoke at the Futures Workshop themed "Shaping the Futures of Science: The role of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, 2024-2033," a parallel session of World Futures Day at UNESCO's Headquarters in Paris on December 2. This session focused on reimagining the impact of science over the next 25 years and the pivotal role of the International Decade in shaping the future of science. It was widely agreed among participants that the key to scientific advances lies in translating long-term vision into sustainable strategies and actions.

Si Da pointed out that to achieve the objectives of the International Decade, it is essential to "turn foresight into long-term, sustainable strategic investment and embed corporate social responsibility into an organization's innovation DNA." BOE is building an integrated sustainability framework of "organization, strategy, and brand." Its sustainability practices range from conducting educational charity initiatives to building net-zero factories to leveraging digital technology to support cultural preservation.

Initiative in Namibia: supporting UNESCO Science Clubs Network to catalyze innovation across Africa

Following the "Windows to STEM" initiative in Kenya, BOE and UNESCO are taking cooperation further. On December 5, BOE supported UNESCO in the launch of the African science clubs participating in the UNESCO Science Clubs Network in Namibia. The goal is to connect science clubs across Africa to create an open, collaborative innovation community that shares resources, thus continually inspiring younger generations to explore science. This is a key practice in advancing the International Decade's goal of inclusive science.

In an effort to boost regional vitality, BOE is partnering with UNESCO to launch the Science Club Challenge 2026. As the initiative's exclusive sponsor, BOE will provide winners with smart learning devices such as tablets powered by its green technology. These efforts demonstrate BOE's steadfast support for Africa's innovation ecosystem as a longstanding partner, and also vividly embody the concept of its sustainability brand "Open Next Earth" (ONE).

From the dialogue in Paris to ecosystem building in Africa, BOE illustrates a clear pathway to global sustainable engagement as a tech company – contributing foresight to global governance while empowering regional innovation through concrete action. BOE remains committed to working alongside UNESCO and other global partners to build a more inclusive and sustainable future.

