BOE exhibits leading-edge display technologies at Display Week 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SID Display Week, the most influential tradeshow for the global display community, presented the first ever virtual show on August 3, 2020. BOE showed a slew of its innovative display technologies and applications such as printing OLED, flexible display, Mini LED, BD Cell, and reflective LCD display in mind-blowing videos, exposing global visitors to the charm of leading-edge technologies.

Mini LED stood out as one of the most sought-after technologies at Display Week 2020. BOE exhibited its 75-inch 8K and 27-inch 4K Mini LED products. The use of glass-based Mini-LED backlight and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology helps to improve display effect significantly, enabling a brightness level of up to 1,500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The exceptional color performance gave the visitors an stunning visual experience.

BOE's BD Cell display, recognized as Display of the Year 2020 by the Society for Information Display (SID), also appeared at the virtual event, as a brand-new breakthrough in display technology. BOE showcased a series of such products such as 110-inch 8K BD Cell display, 75-inch 8K BD Cell display, 98-inch 4K BD Cell display, and 3.5-inch BD Cell display for VR headsets. BOE's BD Cell displays feature pixel-level ultra-fine light control, an ultra-high contrast ratio of up to million-level, and 12-bit color depth, which makes it possible to present perfect lifelike images. In addition to high-end TV products, BOE's BD Cell technology will also be applied to monitors, vehicles, wearables and other products.

BOE also presented the world's first 55-inch 8K printing OLED display at Display Week 2020. It is made using the world's leading RGB printing technology and Oxide processes, which enables the perfect presentation of 8K images. This represents a major direction of development for large-sized OLED displays. BOE has also launched 14-inch, 17-inch, and 30-inch products to advance the development of printing OLED.

Moreover, BOE brought to visitors its flexible AMOLED displays that can be folded, bent and rolled up, showing them the unlimited potential of flexible displays. A laptop display with a refresh rate up to 360Hz, fully meet user requirements of playing games or watching videos. Reflective displays can be applied to e-books, tablets, bus stop signs, outdoor displays, etc., bringing people a healthier and more eco-friendly display solution.

Innovative technologies always come along with exhilarating applications. BOE's innovative display products and solutions are creating a more exciting world of vision for people and opening up more possibilities for smart living.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.