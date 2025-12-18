BOE joins forces at 2025 Sustainable Business Leaders Forum to promote sustainable brand standard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Sustainable Business Leaders Forum (SBLF), co-initiated by multiple UN agencies, was held in Nairobi, Kenya, from December 15 to 16. BOE was actively involved in the release of the Guidelines for Building Sustainable Brands as a core developer of this landmark association standard, and also engaged in high-level dialogues, demonstrating the leadership of Chinese tech companies in the global sustainability agenda.

At the high-level dialogue held at UNEP headquarters, Si Da, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of BOE, shared the company's extensive cooperation with the UN system. He introduced that BOE is the first Chinese tech company to endorse the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (IDSSD). It has conducted programs to improve Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education across Africa, and collaborated with UNDP and UN-Habitat on water conservation and sustainable urban development. He highlighted that BOE's "net-zero factory" case displayed at COP30 last month is the first of its kind in the display industry, and stands as a fine example of turning climate commitments into systemic change in manufacturing. "At the heart of sustainable branding lies the integration of responsibility into technological innovation and global collaboration. By participating in the development of international standards, we aim to facilitate transformation across global industrial chains," Si Da noted.

Si was the sole representative invited from the global display industry to speak at the theme forum, where he delivered a speech titled Brand-Driven Evolution The Leadership and Practice of BOE ONE. He presented the company's sustainability initiatives centered on "Open Next Earth" (ONE). Its integrated framework of "organization, brand, and strategy" not only turns sustainability into a key driver of brand competitiveness but also achieves the dual objectives of internal strategic alignment and external ecosystem collaboration.

The Guidelines for Building Sustainable Brands marks a milestone in the global sustainability landscape. As a core developer of the standard, BOE has contributed its deep expertise in green manufacturing and supply chain decarbonization, helping translate the concept of "sustainable branding" into systematic practice that drives corporate innovation and growth.

From a participant in UN projects to a developer of this international standard, BOE has made the key leap from being a "top industry practitioner" to a "global co-builder of sustainability standards." This exemplifies how Chinese companies are taking the lead in shaping global sustainability rules through concrete action and strategic foresight. BOE pledges more collaborative efforts to promote the uptake of the sustainable brand standard and build an open, collaborative, and win-win global ecosystem for sustainable business.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.