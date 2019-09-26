Boehringer Ingelheim Payor Marketing and Sales and Agency Partner, The Kinetix Group, Win Marketing Team of the Year Gold Award at PM360 Trailblazer Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG), a New York City-based life sciences marketing agency and care delivery consultancy, has been recognized by PM360 as the agency partner supporting Boehringer Ingelheim's (BI's) win as Marketing Team of the Year. The team was selected by PM360 due to the inventive strategies applied throughout its payor marketing initiatives, designed to advance care and improve clinical outcomes.

TKG is a team of customer-centric marketers working alongside life science account management teams and their market access customers to design and deliver innovative solutions that address areas of shared priority. TKG has been a BI agency partner since 2009, and is proud to have supported the BI team on its "ONLY JARDIANCE®" narrative, which has led to partnerships with leading, innovative market access stakeholders at national and local levels.

"We are honored to be recognized with BI as Marketing Team of the Year. This is a testament to TKG's deep understanding of the payor landscape and their unique customer needs during this shift to value-based care. We'd like to thank BI for our ongoing collaboration and for partnering with us to build innovative solutions for their payor customers that positively impact the lives of patients," said Sarah McNulty, president of TKG.

As both a life sciences marketing agency and care delivery consultancy, TKG has unique expertise in facilitating real-world solutions and impactful partnerships among payors, life science companies, and providers, as well as promoting enhanced patient experience of care. More than ever before, pharmaceutical companies are realizing that payors and health systems are essential partners in a complex reimbursement landscape.

To learn more about TKG's offerings and capabilities, visit https://thekinetixgroup.com/.

The Kinetix Group

TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Improving the health and quality of life of patients is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients' lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for the three business areas: human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of nearly EUR 17.5 billion. R&D expenditure of almost EUR 3.2 billion, corresponded to 18.1 per cent of net sales.

As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility towards mankind and the environment.

Contact:

info@thekinetixgroup.com

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

Related Links

http://thekinetixgroup.com

