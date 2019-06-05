Boeing Advances Biofuels, Recycling and Conservation

In 2018, Boeing unveiled its new environment strategy through 2025 with ambitious goals to innovate products for environmental performance, reduce emissions, waste, and water and energy consumption at work sites, and to work with communities around the globe.

"We are committed to cleaner water, air and land, and this report highlights the wide range of efforts surrounding Boeing's environmental stewardship around the globe," said Bryan Scott, vice president of Environment, Health & Safety.

Highlights of the report include:

Partnering with a UK-based recycler to keep up to 2 million pounds of excess carbon fiber from Boeing factories out of landfills per year.

Using renewable energy to power Boeing's primary data center, saving enough electricity to power more than 4,000 homes annually.

Working with Etihad Airways to fly a 787 Dreamliner powered partly by biofuel made from desert plants irrigated with seawater.

Designing new energy-efficient facilities around the world, including the 737 Completion and Delivery Center in Zhoushan, China , and the fabrication facility in Sheffield, UK .

, and the fabrication facility in . Catalyzing development of sustainable aviation fuel and offering customers the option of using biofuel on delivery flights.

Surpassing 2018 targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 7.3 percent at work sites.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contact

Holly Braithwaite

Boeing Environment

Mobile: +1 206-900-3962

holly.braithwaite@boeing.com

Monica Zimmer

Boeing Environment

Mobile: +1 425-919-3005

monica.m.zimmer@boeing.com

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

