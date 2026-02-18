Boeing and Sun PhuQuoc Airways Announce Order for Up to 40 787 Dreamliner Jets

New luxury airline makes first direct jet purchase to grow tourism and economy on Vietnam's largest island

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Sun PhuQuoc Airways today announced the new Vietnam-based carrier has ordered up to 40 787 Dreamliner jets to serve as the backbone of its widebody fleet. The airline will leverage the ultra-efficient, long-range 787 Dreamliner to connect international travelers to its Vietnam hub at Phu Quoc International Airport.

Leaders of Sun Group and Sun PhuQuoc Airways joined Boeing at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. today to announce an order for up to 40 787 Dreamliner jets, which will serve as the backbone of the airline's widebody fleet. Flanked by cabin crew members are (left to right): Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing; Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Dang Minh Truong, chairman of Sun Group; and Tran Minh Son, deputy chairman of Sun Group. Artistic rendering of Phu Quoc International Airport by Sun Aviation Group, which is scheduled to open in 2027. (Photo courtesy of Sun Group)

"Our partnership with Boeing establishes a strong foundation for building a world-class airline that operates in sync with the tourism and resort ecosystem Sun Group has developed," said Dang Minh Truong, chairman of Sun Group, the airline's Vietnam-based parent company. "We selected the Boeing 787-9 not only for its superior operational performance, but because it is the most suitable aircraft type to realize our vision of bringing Phu Quoc to the world and bringing the world to Phu Quoc."

General Secretary To Lam and U.S. government representatives joined airline and Boeing leaders to recognize Sun PhuQuoc's previously unidentified purchase, which is the largest Boeing widebody order in Vietnamese history.

With a range of 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km), the 787-9 will position Sun PhuQuoc Airways to efficiently connect Phu Quoc with major cities and other tourist destinations across Asia, Europe and North America.

The 787 Dreamliner delivers superior comfort to passengers with the largest windows of any widebody airplane flying today and air that is pressurized at a lower cabin altitude, allowing passengers to arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed.

"We are excited to work with Sun PhuQuoc Airways as they join other global airlines in flying the 787 Dreamliner, which connects the most countries of any widebody fleet," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 787-9's unmatched range, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort will give the airline flexibility to open new long‑haul markets, lower operating costs and contribute to local tourism growth."

Since airlines began flying the 787 Dreamliner family in 2011, the global fleet has helped launch more than 535+ new nonstop routes globally and carried more than 1.2 billion passengers, further enhancing connectivity and expanding global travel options.

With Southeast Asia poised for significant air travel growth over the next 20 years, Vietnam is expected to be the region's fastest-growing aviation market with annual passenger growth of nearly 8% by 2030.

About Sun PhuQuoc Airways

As Vietnam's first airline named after an island, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is developed by Sun Group under a "resort aviation" model with a hub-and-spoke network strategy. The airline directly connects Phu Quoc to major domestic and international tourism and economic centers through non-stop flights, competitive fares, and a seamless experience integrated with the island's comprehensive ecosystem. With plans to expand its fleet to 100 aircrafts by 2030, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is well positioned to capture the next wave of premium tourism demand, contributing to the sustainable global rise of both Phu Quoc and Vietnam.

