Boeing Advances Environmental Leadership

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today released its 2020 Global Environment report, highlighting how the company is sustainably designing and building products, while conserving resources and reducing waste across its global operations.

The company has set ambitious 2025 environmental goals – which include significant reductions in emissions, waste, and water and energy consumption – and made solid progress toward these targets in 2019.

"Our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability is important to our overall strategy," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations, chief financial officer and interim leader of Communications. "Innovation is part of Boeing's DNA and we apply this inventiveness to help solve the fundamental global challenge of climate change."

Boeing's 2019 environmental highlights include:

Developing new products that are 15% to 25% more efficient in support of the aerospace industry's goal to achieve global carbon-neutral growth in 2020 and drive a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050.

Offering airline customers the option to fly their new airplanes home on sustainable fuel.

Securing more renewable energy to power operations by joining the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, a community of large energy buyers accelerating a zero-carbon energy future.

Reducing solid waste sent to landfills by 15% and water consumption by 7% since 2017, significantly advancing the company's goal to drive a 20% reduction in both metrics by 2025.

Launching the 777 ecoDemonstrator flying test bed to assess sustainable technologies, including new wing fin technology that improves efficiency during takeoff and landing and could save airlines millions of gallons of fuel each year.

Collaborating with external partners and local nonprofits to support environmental sustainability through educational outreach, community involvement, land conservation and habitat restoration.

Receiving an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence for the 10th consecutive year.

Boeing is working to achieve its environmental goals by 2025, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%; water use and solid waste to landfill by 20%; energy use by 10%; and hazardous waste by 5% at worksites. Boeing's industry-leading fuel efficient product offerings are enabling the industry to achieve a global approach to carbon-neutral growth starting in 2020 and a 50% reduction by 2050.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

