Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

Boeing

Apr 13, 2021, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2021.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2021



Commercial Airplanes Programs

737

63

747

1

767

5

777

6

787

2

Total

77




Defense, Space & Security Programs

   AH-64 Apache (New)

9

   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

15

   CH-47 Chinook (New)

3

   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3

   F-15 Models

3

   F/A-18 Models

4

   KC-46 Tanker

2

   P-8 Models

3

   Commercial and Civil Satellites



   Military Satellites






Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:             Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                          Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                          Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
                          Bradley Akubuiro [email protected] (Communications)

