Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2021.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2021





Commercial Airplanes Programs



737 63



747 1



767 5



777 6



787 2



Total 77









Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New) 9



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 15



CH-47 Chinook (New) 3



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3



F-15 Models 3



F/A-18 Models 4



KC-46 Tanker 2



P-8 Models 3



Commercial and Civil Satellites —



Military Satellites —









Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)

Bradley Akubuiro [email protected] (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

