Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

Apr 11, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2023




Commercial Airplanes Programs


737

113

747

1

767

1

777

4

787

11

Total

130





Defense, Space & Security Programs


   AH-64 Apache (New)

7

   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13

   CH-47 Chinook (New)

5

   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1

   F-15 Models

2

   F/A-18 Models

7

   KC-46 Tanker

1

   MH-139



   P-8 Models

3

   Commercial and Civil Satellites

3

   Military Satellites



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

