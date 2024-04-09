Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

Boeing

09 Apr, 2024, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 24. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2024



Commercial Airplanes Programs


737

67

767

3

787

13

Total

83



Defense, Space & Security Programs


AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

6

CH-47 Chinook (New)

1

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1

F-15 Models

1

F/A-18 Models

1

KC-46 Tanker

3

P-8 Models

1

Total1

14

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

   Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]

