Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs 4th Quarter

2019

Year-to-

Date 2019









Commercial Airplanes Programs







737 9



127



747 2



7



767 11



43



777 12 (1)

45 (2)

787 45



158

Total 79



380











Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New) 10



37



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 18



74



C-17 Globemaster III —



1



C-40A —



2



CH-47 Chinook (New) —



13



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 6



22



F-15 Models 4



11



F/A-18 Models 7



23



KC-46 Tanker 7



28



P-8 Models 4



18



Commercial and Civil Satellites 1



2



Military Satellites —



—





Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Caroline Hutcheson (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

