Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries
Jan 14, 2020, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
4th Quarter
|
Year-to-
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
9
|
127
|
747
|
2
|
7
|
767
|
11
|
43
|
777
|
12
|
(1)
|
45
|
(2)
|
787
|
45
|
158
|
Total
|
79
|
380
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
10
|
37
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
18
|
74
|
C-17 Globemaster III
|
—
|
1
|
C-40A
|
—
|
2
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
—
|
13
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
6
|
22
|
F-15 Models
|
4
|
11
|
F/A-18 Models
|
7
|
23
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
7
|
28
|
P-8 Models
|
4
|
18
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
1
|
2
|
Military Satellites
|
—
|
—
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
|
