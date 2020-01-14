Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Jan 14, 2020, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs

4th Quarter
2019

Year-to-
Date 2019





Commercial Airplanes Programs



737

9

127

747

2

7

767

11

43

777

12

(1)

45

(2)

787

45

158

Total

79

380





Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New)

10

37

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

18

74

C-17 Globemaster III



1

C-40A



2

CH-47 Chinook (New)



13

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

6

22

F-15 Models

4

11

F/A-18 Models

7

23

KC-46 Tanker

7

28

P-8 Models

4

18

Commercial and Civil Satellites

1

2

Military Satellites





Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:

Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Caroline Hutcheson (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

You just read:

Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Jan 14, 2020, 11:00 ET