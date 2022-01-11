Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries
Jan 11, 2022, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 26. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
4th Quarter
|
Year-to-
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
84
|
263
|
747
|
3
|
7
|
767
|
8
|
32
|
777
|
4
|
24
|
787
|
—
|
14
|
Total
|
99
|
340
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
8
|
27
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
14
|
56
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
3
|
15
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
—
|
5
|
F-15 Models
|
5
|
16
|
F/A-18 Models
|
6
|
21
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
6
|
13
|
P-8 Models
|
5
|
16
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
—
|
—
|
Military Satellites
|
—
|
—
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
Bernard Choi [email protected] (Communications)
SOURCE Boeing
Share this article