Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

Boeing

Jan 11, 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 26. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:




Major Programs

4th Quarter
2021

Year-to-
Date 2021





Commercial Airplanes Programs



737

84

263

747

3

7

767

8

32

777

4

24

787


14

Total

99

340





Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New)

8

27

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14

56

CH-47 Chinook (New)

3

15

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)


5

F-15 Models

5

16

F/A-18 Models

6

21

KC-46 Tanker

6

13

P-8 Models

5

16

Commercial and Civil Satellites



Military Satellites




Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:            Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
                         Bernard Choi [email protected] (Communications)

Boeing

