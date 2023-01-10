Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

Boeing

Jan 10, 2023, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 25. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

4th Quarter
2022

Full Year
2022






Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

110

387

747

2

5

767

12

33

777

6

24

787

22

31

Total

152

480






Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

5

25

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14

50

CH-47 Chinook (New)

9

19

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3

9

F-15 Models

3

12

F/A-18 Models

3

14

KC-46 Tanker

6

15

MH-139



4

P-8 Models

2

12

Commercial and Civil Satellites

2

4

Military Satellites

1

1

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:            Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
                         Bernard Choi [email protected] (Communications)

