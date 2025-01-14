Boeing Announces Fourth Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 28. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

4th Quarter
2024

Full Year
2024







Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

36

265

767

3

18

777

3

14

787

15

51

Total

57

348







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

6

16

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

10

34

CH-47 Chinook (New)

2

4

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2

9

F-15 Models

4

14

F/A-18 Models

6

11

KC-46 Tanker



10

MH-139 

3

6

P-8 Models



4

T-7A

1

2

Commercial and Civil Satellites

2

2

Total1

36

112

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

