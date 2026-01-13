Boeing Announces Fourth Quarter Deliveries

Boeing

Jan 13, 2026, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 as follows:

Major Programs

4th Quarter
2025

Full Year
2025






Commercial Airplanes Programs




‌‌  737

117

447

‌  767

10

30

‌  777

6

35

‌  787

27

88

Total

160

600






Defense, Space & Security Programs




 AH-64 Apache (New)

5

19

 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14

42

 CH-47 Chinook (New)

2

3

 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2

11

 F-15 Models

2

9

 F/A-18 Models

2

14

 KC-46 Tanker

5

14

 MH-139

3

9

 P-8 Models

2

6

 Commercial and Civil Satellites



4

Total1

37

131

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Communications: [email protected] 

