Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries
Jul 12, 2022, 11:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2022.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 27. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
103
|
189
|
747
|
2
|
3
|
767
|
7
|
12
|
777
|
9
|
12
|
787
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
121
|
216
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
6
|
13
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
13
|
28
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
5
|
9
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
1
|
4
|
F-15 Models
|
4
|
5
|
F/A-18 Models
|
4
|
8
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
4
|
8
|
P-8 Models
|
3
|
6
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
Bernard Choi [email protected] (Communications)
SOURCE Boeing
