Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Jul 12, 2022, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 27. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2022

Year-to-
Date 2022








Commercial Airplanes Programs






737

103

189


747

2

3


767

7

12


777

9

12


787




Total

121

216








Defense, Space & Security Programs






AH-64 Apache (New)

6

13


AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13

28


CH-47 Chinook (New)

5

9


CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1

4


F-15 Models

4

5


F/A-18 Models

4

8


KC-46 Tanker

4

8


P-8 Models

3

6



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:       Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                    Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                    Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
                    Bernard Choi [email protected] (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing