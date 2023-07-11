Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries
11 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
103
|
216
|
747
|
—
|
1
|
767
|
8
|
9
|
777
|
5
|
9
|
787
|
20
|
31
|
Total
|
136
|
266
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
5
|
12
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
16
|
29
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
2
|
7
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
3
|
4
|
F-15 Models
|
4
|
6
|
F/A-18 Models
|
6
|
13
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
—
|
1
|
P-8 Models
|
2
|
5
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
—
|
3
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
