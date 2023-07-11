Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

11 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2023

Year-to-Date
2023







Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

103

216

747



1

767

8

9

777

5

9

787

20

31

Total

136

266







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

5

12

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

16

29

CH-47 Chinook (New)

2

7

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3

4

F-15 Models

4

6

F/A-18 Models

6

13

KC-46 Tanker



1

P-8 Models

2

5

Commercial and Civil Satellites



3

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact
Matt Welch
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

David Dufault
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boeing

