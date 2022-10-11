Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Oct 11, 2022, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 26. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

 

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2022

Year-to-Date
2022







Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

88

277

747



3

767

9

21

777

6

18

787

9

9

Total

112

328







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

7

20

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

8

36

CH-47 Chinook (New)

1

10

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2

6

F-15 Models

4

9

F/A-18 Models

3

11

KC-46 Tanker

1

9

MH-139

4

4

P-8 Models

4

10

Commercial and Civil Satellites

2

2

Military Satellites




 

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:           

Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)

Bernard Choi [email protected] (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

Also from this source

Boeing to Release Third-Quarter Results on October 26...

Boeing Donates $2 Million to Support Hurricane Ian Recovery and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics