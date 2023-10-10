Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries
10 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 25. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
3rd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
70
|
286
|
747
|
—
|
1
|
767
|
8
|
17
|
777
|
8
|
17
|
787
|
19
|
50
|
Total
|
105
|
371
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
5
|
17
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
9
|
38
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
1
|
8
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
3
|
7
|
F-15 Models
|
—
|
6
|
F/A-18 Models
|
3
|
16
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
3
|
4
|
MH-139
|
1
|
1
|
P-8 Models
|
2
|
7
|
T-7A
|
1
|
1
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
—
|
3
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact:
Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
David Dufault (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
[email protected] (Communications)
