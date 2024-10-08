Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries
Oct 08, 2024, 11:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2024.
The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 23. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
3rd Quarter
2024
|
Year-to-Date
2024
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
92
|
229
|
767
|
6
|
15
|
777
|
4
|
11
|
787
|
14
|
36
|
Total
|
116
|
291
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
7
|
10
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
11
|
24
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
—
|
2
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
2
|
7
|
F-15 Models
|
3
|
10
|
F/A-18 Models
|
1
|
5
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
5
|
10
|
MH-139
|
3
|
3
|
P-8 Models
|
1
|
4
|
T-7A
|
1
|
1
|
Total1
|
34
|
76
|
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing
