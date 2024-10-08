Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Oct 08, 2024, 11:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 23. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter

2024

Year-to-Date

2024






Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

92

229

767

6

15

777

4

11

787

14

36

Total

116

291







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

7

10

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

11

24

CH-47 Chinook (New)



2

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2

7

F-15 Models

3

10

F/A-18 Models

1

5

KC-46 Tanker

5

10

MH-139 

3

3

P-8 Models

1

4

T-7A

1

1

Total1

34

76

 

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:          Investor Relations: [email protected]
                          Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

