Boeing Appoints Deasy as Chief Information Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Dana Deasy as the company's new chief information digital officer and senior vice president, Information Technology & Data Analytics.

Elected to the role effective Dec. 31, 2024, Deasy will oversee all aspects of information technology, information security, and data and analytics. He will report to Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg and serve on the company's Executive Council.

"Dana is a well-respected, global technology leader who has a track record of delivering on innovative technologies across large and complex organizations," said Ortberg. "With the need to stay vigilant to protect against cyber threats, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence playing a larger role across all industries, our IT team will have a key role as we focus on meeting our safety and quality goals, delivering reliably for our customers and positioning ourselves for the future."

Deasy brings to Boeing more than 40 years of technology and leadership experience and a career that has spanned multiple industries. Most recently, he served as chief information officer at the U.S. Department of Defense and before that, at JPMorganChase, BP and General Motors. His career started in information management at Rockwell's Space Systems Division.

Deasy replaces Susan Doniz, who left the company late last year.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing