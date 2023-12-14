Boeing Appoints Key Senior Leaders

- Chris Raymond named president and CEO, Boeing Global Services

- Brian Moran named Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer

- Two company veterans bring over 55 years of combined Boeing expertise

- Company elevates two top Sustainability leaders

News provided by

Boeing

14 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Chris Raymond as president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services (BGS). Raymond will succeed Stephanie Pope, who was recently named Boeing chief operating officer. Brian Moran has been named Boeing's chief sustainability officer, succeeding Raymond. The appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Continue Reading
Boeing today announced Chris Raymond as president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services (BGS). (Photo: Boeing)
Boeing today announced Chris Raymond as president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services (BGS). (Photo: Boeing)
Brian Moran has been named Boeing’s chief sustainability officer, succeeding Raymond. (Photo: Boeing)
Brian Moran has been named Boeing’s chief sustainability officer, succeeding Raymond. (Photo: Boeing)

As president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, Raymond will lead all aspects of the company's aerospace services business supporting commercial, government and aviation industry customers worldwide. BGS had 2022 revenue of $17.6 billion. Raymond will report to Pope and continue to serve on Boeing's Executive Council.

"Chris brings more than 30 years of Boeing expertise in nearly every aspect of our operations, and has strong employee, customer and supplier connections across our commercial and government markets," said Pope. "I'm confident he will continue the strong operational performance with our Services team and remain focused on delivering on our customer commitments."

As Boeing's chief sustainability officer, Moran will be responsible for advancing Boeing's sustainability efforts, focused on aerospace sustainability priorities, stakeholder-oriented reporting, industry-wide partnerships and company performance to achieve key sustainability goals. Based in Boeing's Amsterdam office, Moran will report to Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO, as well as to the Governance & Public Policy committee of the Boeing Board of Directors. He will also serve on Boeing's Executive Council.

"With more than 20 years of Boeing service, Brian has wide-ranging expertise within nearly every aspect of our operations and businesses, including a deep understanding of and commitment to our partners and stakeholders around the globe," said Calhoun. "Sustainability is a key priority at Boeing, and I am confident under Brian's leadership, our team will continue to elevate our focus and enable our company and our industry to achieve a more sustainable aerospace future."  

Chris Raymond Biography
Chris Raymond has been serving as Boeing's chief sustainability officer since October 2020. Prior, Raymond was the vice president of Sustainability, Strategy and Corporate Development. He previously led Autonomous Systems within Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), as well as other BDS business segments and BDS business development and strategy. Raymond began his career as an engineer and has held leadership assignments in engineering, supply chain management, program management, strategy and operations across Boeing. Read his full bio. 

Brian Moran Biography
Brian Moran has been serving as vice president, Global Sustainability Policy & Partnerships for Boeing. He leads a diverse, global team that elevates and showcases Boeing's focus on sustainability, which includes informing the global policy landscape and deepening partnerships to advance Boeing's sustainability objectives, such as the scaling of sustainable aviation fuels. Brian has held leadership roles in Boeing's commercial and defense businesses, in communications and in government affairs and has been based with the company in St. Louis, Washington DC, London, Seattle, Berlin, Brussels, Chicago and Amsterdam.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Also from this source

Boeing, Avolon Agree on New Order for 40 737 MAX Jets

Boeing, Avolon Agree on New Order for 40 737 MAX Jets

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Avolon announced the Ireland-based lessor intends to purchase 40 more 737-8 airplanes to expand the lessor's 737 MAX portfolio...

Missile Defense Agency, Boeing-Led Industry Team Conduct Early Release Intercept Test

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and a Boeing [NYSE:BA]-led industry team successfully intercepted an intermediate-range ballistic missile in space...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.