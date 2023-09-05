Boeing, Aviation Capital Group Finalize Order for 13 737 MAX Jets

- Lessor grows and diversifies order book with new 737-8 and 737-10 jets

- Boeing 737-10 order momentum continues; more than 800 unfilled orders for 737 MAX family's largest jet

Boeing

05 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) announced today the airplane lessor has finalized an order for 13 737 MAX jets, increasing the lessor's order book to 47 737 MAXs.

The new, incremental order includes seven 737-8 and six 737-10 jets as ACG grows its single-aisle options to meet robust customer demand for the fuel-efficient 737 MAX airplane family.

"We are pleased to expand ACG's commitment to the 737 MAX program. This additional order will allow ACG to offer highly fuel efficient and versatile aircraft to our airline customers worldwide," said Steven Udvar-Hazy, senior vice president and chief of Aircraft Operations at ACG.

The 737 MAX family offers carriers enhanced efficiency and route flexibility for short- and medium-haul air travel, making it a valuable asset for airplane lessors such as ACG.  Lessors have ordered more than 1,300 737 MAX jets.

The 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers based on configuration with a range of 3,500 nautical miles, while the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX model, seats up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles. Both variants reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

"ACG's growing and diverse 737 MAX portfolio allows its customers to operate a more sustainable, efficient fleet," said Christy Reese, Boeing vice president of Global Leasing Commercial Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We look forward to helping ACG deliver the most fuel-efficient airplanes in the industry to its airline partners."

On average, each 737 MAX saves up to eight million pounds of CO2 emissions annually compared to the airplanes it replaces. The 737 MAX is a quieter airplane, with a 50% smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces.

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2023, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact: 

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

Aviation Capital Group Media Relations
Elizabeth Stevens
[email protected]

Aviation Capital Group Investor Relations
Matthew Novell
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

