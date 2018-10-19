Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and seventy-one cents ($1.71) per share.

The dividend is payable December 7, 2018, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2018.

