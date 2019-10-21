Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

Boeing

Oct 21, 2019, 16:59 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of two dollars and five and one-half cents ($2.055) per share.

The dividend is payable December 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019.

