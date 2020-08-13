Boeing Recognized for Sustainability Leadership

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today today received a 2020 Sustainability Leadership Award from the National Association of Manufacturers. The award recognizes the company's innovative efforts to recycle aerospace carbon fiber, diverting waste away from landfills across the globe.

Since 2018, Boeing has partnered with UK-based ELG Carbon Fibre to recycle excess aerospace carbon fiber. Boeing collects the scrap material, which ELG then treats in a furnace to remove binding agents. The result of this process is clean material that can be sold to third parties to make products such as electronic accessories and automotive equipment.

"Boeing is demonstrating that you can be environmentally sustainable in a cost effective way," said Bryan Scott, vice president of Environment, Health & Safety at Boeing. "We are the largest consumer of aerospace-grade composite and the only company able to recycle 100% of it."

The carbon fiber recycling process has now been implemented at 11 of Boeing's global airplane manufacturing sites. Most excess carbon fiber comes from sites in Australia, the Puget Sound region of Washington state, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Boeing will train companies on the recycling process, beginning with its supply chain.

"Creating commercially viable solutions for recycling carbon fiber composites is good for the industry and good for the environment – it's a win-win," said Tia Benson Tolle, director of Advanced Materials and Product Development at Boeing.

Boeing is working to achieve several environmental goals by 2025, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%; water use and solid waste to landfill by 20%; energy use by10%; and hazardous waste at worksites by 5%. Boeing's industry-leading fuel efficient product offerings and work with industry stakeholders are enabling aviation to achieve a global approach to carbon-neutral growth from 2020 onward and a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050 compared to 2005 levels.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

