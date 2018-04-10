Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2018.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2018



Commercial Airplanes Programs


737

132

747

2

767

4

777

12

787

34

Total

184




Defense, Space & Security Programs


AH-64 Apache (New)



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

6

C-17 Globemaster III



CH-47 Chinook (New)

4

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

4

F-15 Models

2

F/A-18 Models

5

P-8 Models

4

Commercial and Civil Satellites



Military Satellites


Contact:           Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Ben Hackman (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Allison Bone (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
                         Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

 

