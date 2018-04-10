CHICAGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2018.
Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
1st Quarter
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
132
|
747
|
2
|
767
|
4
|
777
|
12
|
787
|
34
|
Total
|
184
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
—
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
6
|
C-17 Globemaster III
|
—
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
4
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
4
|
F-15 Models
|
2
|
F/A-18 Models
|
5
|
P-8 Models
|
4
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
—
|
Military Satellites
|
—
Contact: Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Ben Hackman (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Allison Bone (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-reports-first-quarter-deliveries-300627279.html
SOURCE Boeing
Share this article