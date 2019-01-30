Boeing Reports Record 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter 2018

Record revenue of $28.3 billion and record operating profit of $4.2 billion driven by higher volume

Record GAAP EPS of $5.93 and record core EPS (non-GAAP)* of $5.48 on strong performance

Full-Year 2018

Record revenue of $101.1 billion reflecting strong growth across the portfolio

Record GAAP EPS of $17.85 and record core EPS (non-GAAP)* of $16.01 driven by solid execution

Record operating cash flow of $15.3 billion ; repurchased 26.1 million shares for $9.0 billion

Total backlog remains robust at $490 billion , including nearly 5,900 commercial airplanes

Cash and marketable securities of $8.6 billion provide strong liquidity

Outlook for 2019

Revenue guidance of between $109.5 and $111.5 billion reflects higher volume across all businesses

GAAP EPS of between $21.90 and $22.10 ; core EPS (non-GAAP)* of between $19.90 and $20.10

Operating cash flow expected to increase to between $17.0 and $17.5 billion

























Table 1. Summary Financial Results Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions, except per share data) 2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change























Revenues $28,341

$24,770

14%

$101,127

$94,005

8%























GAAP





















Earnings From Operations $4,175

$2,978

40%

$11,987

$10,344

16% Operating Margin 14.7%

12.0%

2.7 Pts

11.9%

11.0%

0.9 Pts Net Earnings $3,424

$3,320

3%

$10,460

$8,458

24% Earnings Per Share $5.93

$5.49

8%

$17.85

$13.85

29% Operating Cash Flow $2,947

$2,903

2%

$15,322

$13,346

15% Non-GAAP*





















Core Operating Earnings $3,867

$2,589

49%

$10,660

$8,906

20% Core Operating Margin 13.6%

10.5%

3.1 Pts

10.5%

9.5%

1.0 Pts Core Earnings Per Share $5.48

$5.07

8%

$16.01

$12.33

30%



*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 6, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] reported fourth-quarter revenue of $28.3 billion, GAAP earnings per share of $5.93 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $5.48, all company records. These results reflect record commercial deliveries, higher defense and services volume and strong performance which outweighed favorable tax impacts recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 (Table 1). Boeing generated operating cash flow of $2.9 billion, repurchased 1.6 million shares for $0.6 billion, paid $1.0 billion of dividends and completed the acquisition of KLX.

Revenue was a record $101.1 billion for the full year reflecting higher commercial deliveries and increased volume across the company. Records for GAAP earnings per share of $17.85 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $16.01 were driven by higher volume, improved mix and solid execution.

"Across the enterprise our team delivered strong core operating performance and customer focus, driving record revenues, earnings and cash flow and further extending our global aerospace industry leadership in 2018," said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. "Our financial performance provided a firm platform to further invest in new growth businesses, innovation and future franchise programs, as well as in our people and enabling technologies. In the last 5 years, we have invested nearly $35 billion in key strategic areas of our business, all while increasing cash returns to shareholders."

"Our One Boeing focus, clear strategies for growth, and leading positions in large and growing markets, give us confidence for continued strong performance, revenue expansion and solid execution across all three businesses, which is reflected in our 2019 guidance."

"We remain focused on executing on our production and development programs as well as our growth strategy while driving further productivity, quality and safety improvements, investing in our team and creating more value and opportunity for our customers, shareholders and employees."

















Table 2. Cash Flow Fourth Quarter

Full Year (Millions) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating Cash Flow $2,947

$2,903

$15,322

$13,346 Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment ($495)

($435)

($1,722)

($1,739) Free Cash Flow* $2,452

$2,468

$13,600

$11,607



*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 6, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was $2.9 billion in the quarter and $15.3 billion for the full year, reflecting planned higher commercial airplane production rates and strong operating performance as well as timing of receipts and expenditures (Table 2). During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.6 million shares for $0.6 billion, paid $1.0 billion in dividends, and completed the acquisition of KLX. For the full year, the company repurchased 26.1 million shares for $9.0 billion and paid $3.9 billion in dividends. Based on strong cash generation and confidence in the company's outlook, the board of directors in December increased the quarterly dividend per share by 20 percent and replaced the existing share repurchase program with a new $20 billion authorization.









Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances Quarter-End (Billions) Q4 18

Q3 18 Cash $7.7

$8.0 Marketable Securities1 $0.9

$2.0 Total $8.6

$10.0 Debt Balances:





The Boeing Company, net of intercompany loans to BCC $11.3

$9.4 Boeing Capital, including intercompany loans $2.5

$2.5 Total Consolidated Debt $13.8

$11.9



1 Marketable securities consists primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $8.6 billion, compared to $10.0 billion at the beginning of the quarter (Table 3). Debt was $13.8 billion, up from $11.9 billion at the beginning of the quarter primarily due to the issuance of new debt following the KLX acquisition.

Total company backlog at quarter-end was relatively unchanged at $490 billion and included net orders for the quarter of $27 billion.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

























Table 4. Commercial Airplanes Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions) 2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change























Commercial Airplanes Deliveries 238

209

14%

806

763

6%























Revenues $17,306

15,388

12%

$60,715

$58,014

5% Earnings from Operations $2,704

$1,787

51%

$7,879

$5,452

45% Operating Margin 15.6%

11.6%

4.0 Pts

13.0%

9.4%

3.6 Pts

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue increased to $17.3 billion reflecting higher deliveries and favorable mix (Table 4). Fourth-quarter operating margin increased to 15.6 percent, driven by higher 737 volume and strong operating performance on production programs, including higher 787 margins.

During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered 238 airplanes, including the delivery of the 787th 787 Dreamliner and the first 737 MAX Boeing Business Jet. The 737 program delivered 111 MAX airplanes in the fourth quarter, including the first MAX delivery from the China Completion Center, and delivered 256 MAX airplanes in 2018. The first 777X flight test airplane completed final body join and power-on, and the program remains on track for flight testing this year and first delivery in 2020.

Commercial Airplanes booked 262 net orders during the quarter, valued at $16 billion. Backlog remains robust with nearly 5,900 airplanes valued at $412 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

























Table 5. Defense, Space & Security Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions) 2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change























Revenues $6,111

$5,257

16%

$23,195

$20,561

13% Earnings from Operations $669

$544

23%

$1,594

$2,193

(27%) Operating Margin 10.9%

10.3%

0.6 Pts

6.9%

10.7%

(3.8) Pts

Defense, Space & Security fourth-quarter revenue increased to $6.1 billion driven by increased volume across F/A-18, satellites, and weapons (Table 5). Fourth-quarter operating margin increased to 10.9 percent, primarily reflecting favorable mix.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security was awarded contracts for the second KC-46 Tanker to Japan, a joint ground system to provide tactical satellite communications for the U.S. Air Force and to modernize 17 Chinooks for Spain. Defense, Space & Security also completed a successful test for the U.S. Air Force's Minuteman III and unveiled the SB>1 DEFIANT helicopter for the U.S. Army. In January, the first two KC-46 Tankers were delivered to the U.S. Air Force.

Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $57 billion, of which 30 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

























Table 6. Global Services Fourth Quarter





Full Year



(Dollars in Millions) 2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change























Revenues $4,894

$3,797

29%

$17,018

$14,581

17% Earnings from Operations $732

$559

31%

$2,522

$2,246

12% Operating Margin 15.0%

14.7%

0.3 Pts

14.8%

15.4%

(0.6) Pts

Global Services fourth-quarter revenue increased to $4.9 billion, primarily driven by higher parts volume including the acquisition of KLX (Table 6). Fourth-quarter operating margin increased to 15.0 percent reflecting improved performance, partially offset by higher period costs.

During the quarter, Global Services was awarded Performance Based Logistics contracts for C-17 and F-22 for the U.S. Air Force and F-15 for Qatar as well as contracts for F/A-18 services for the U.S Navy. Global Services was also selected by Shenzhen Airlines to provide crew management solutions, making them the first airline in China to utilize Boeing AnalytX-powered services. Significant milestones during the quarter included the first KC-46 training flight with the U.S. Air Force. In addition, Global Services successfully began integrating KLX and began operations of the Auxiliary Power Unit joint venture with Safran.

Additional Financial Information

















Table 7. Additional Financial Information Fourth Quarter

Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues













Boeing Capital $60

$73

$274

$307 Unallocated items, eliminations and other ($30)

$255

($75)

$542 Earnings from Operations













Boeing Capital $8

$27

$79

$114 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $308

$389

$1,327

$1,438 Other unallocated items and eliminations ($246)

($328)

($1,414)

($1,099) Other income, net $29

$32

$92

$123 Interest and debt expense ($158)

($93)

($475)

($360) Effective tax rate 15.4%

(13.8)%

9.9%

16.3%

At quarter-end, Boeing Capital's net portfolio balance was $2.8 billion. Revenue in other unallocated items and eliminations decreased primarily due to the timing of eliminations for intercompany aircraft deliveries and the 2017 sale of aircraft previously leased to customers. The change in earnings from other unallocated items and eliminations is primarily due to timing of expense allocations. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter increased from the same period in the prior year primarily due to the favorable impacts from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Outlook

Effective in the first quarter of 2019, the Company is making a change to the accounting for military derivative aircraft. Revenues and costs associated with military derivative aircraft were previously reported in the Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security segments. Beginning in 2019, all revenues and costs associated with military derivative aircraft will be reported in the Defense, Space & Security segment. An additional exhibit is included on page 15 with restated 2018 results adjusted for the change in accounting for military derivative aircraft as well as the realignment of certain programs between Global Services and Defense, Space & Security. The Company has provided this comparable information in the exhibit and below to help investors understand the 2019 financial outlook (Table 8).













Table 8. 2019 Financial Outlook



Restated

As Reported (Dollars in Billions, except per share data) 2019

2018 Results

2018 Results











The Boeing Company









Revenue $109.5 - 111.5



















GAAP Earnings Per Share $21.90 - 22.10







Core Earnings Per Share* $19.90 - 20.10



















Operating Cash Flow $17.0 - $17.5B



















Commercial Airplanes









Deliveries 1 895 - 905







Revenue $64.5 - 65.5

$57.5

$60.7 Operating Margin 14.5% - 15.0%

13.6%

13.0%











Defense, Space & Security









Revenue $26.5 - 27.5

$26.4

$23.2 Operating Margin >11.0%

6.3%

6.9%











Global Services









Revenue $18.5 - 19.0

$17.1

$17.0 Operating Margin >15.0%

14.9%

14.8%











Boeing Capital Portfolio Size Stable







Research & Development ~$4.1







Capital Expenditures ~$2.3







Pension Expense 2 ~$0.0







Effective Tax Rate ~16%











*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 6, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures." 1 Continues to include intercompany deliveries related to military derivative aircraft 2 Approximately $1.1 billion of pension expense is expected to be allocated to the business segments

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings, Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings Per Share

Core operating earnings is defined as GAAP earnings from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the FAS pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as core operating earnings expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings per share is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding the net earnings per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs, comprising service and prior service costs computed in accordance with GAAP are allocated to Commercial Airplanes and BGS businesses supporting commercial customers. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings, core operating margin and core earnings/per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core earnings measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided on pages 13-14.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as GAAP operating cash flow without capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment additions. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. Table 2 provides a reconciliation between GAAP operating cash flow and free cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, planned commercial aircraft production rate changes, our commercial development and derivative aircraft programs, and our aircraft being subject to stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government; (5) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (6) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (7) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (8) uncertainties concerning contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (9) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of raw materials; (10) changes in accounting estimates; (11) changes in the competitive landscape in our markets; (12) our non-U.S. operations, including sales to non-U.S. customers; (13) threats to the security of our or our customers' information; (14) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government investigations; (15) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio; (16) changes in our ability to obtain debt on commercially reasonable terms and at competitive rates; (17) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures; (18) the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover significant risk exposures; (19) potential business disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, information technology or cyber-attacks, epidemics, sanctions or natural disasters; (20) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (21) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (22) potential environmental liabilities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

In the first quarter of 2018, we adopted the following Accounting Standards Updates (ASU), which are reflected in the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 8-14: ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606); ASU 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost; ASU 2016-18 Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230) Restricted Cash; and ASU 2018-02, Income Statement—Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income.



















Twelve months ended

December 31

Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales of products $90,229

$83,740

$25,381

$22,073 Sales of services 10,898

10,265

2,960

2,697 Total revenues 101,127

94,005

28,341

24,770















Cost of products (72,922)

(68,879)

(19,788)

(17,943) Cost of services (8,499)

(7,663)

(2,284)

(1,921) Boeing Capital interest expense (69)

(70)

(18)

(17) Total costs and expenses (81,490)

(76,612)

(22,090)

(19,881)

19,637

17,393

6,251

4,889 Income/(loss) from operating investments, net 111

204

(1)

35 General and administrative expense (4,567)

(4,095)

(1,222)

(1,205) Research and development expense, net (3,269)

(3,179)

(852)

(762) Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net 75

21

(1)

21 Earnings from operations 11,987

10,344

4,175

2,978 Other income, net 92

123

29

32 Interest and debt expense (475)

(360)

(158)

(93) Earnings before income taxes 11,604

10,107

4,046

2,917 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,144)

(1,649)

(622)

403 Net earnings $10,460

$8,458

$3,424

$3,320















Basic earnings per share $18.05

$14.03

$6.00

$5.57















Diluted earnings per share $17.85

$13.85

$5.93

$5.49















Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 586.2

610.7

577.5

605.1

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) December 31 2018

December 31 2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $7,637

$8,813 Short-term and other investments 927

1,179 Accounts receivable, net 3,879

2,894 Unbilled receivables, net 10,025

8,194 Current portion of customer financing, net 460

309 Inventories 62,567

61,388 Other current assets 2,335

2,417 Total current assets 87,830

85,194 Customer financing, net 2,418

2,756 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,645

12,672 Goodwill 7,840

5,559 Acquired intangible assets, net 3,429

2,573 Deferred income taxes 284

321 Investments 1,087

1,260 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $503 and $482 1,826

2,027 Total assets $117,359

$112,362 Liabilities and equity





Accounts payable $12,916

$12,202 Accrued liabilities 14,808

13,069 Advances and progress billings 50,676

48,042 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 3,190

1,335 Total current liabilities 81,590

74,648 Deferred income taxes 1,736

2,188 Accrued retiree health care 4,584

5,545 Accrued pension plan liability, net 15,323

16,471 Other long-term liabilities 3,059

2,015 Long-term debt 10,657

9,782 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $5.00 – 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061

5,061 Additional paid-in capital 6,768

6,804 Treasury stock, at cost (52,348)

(43,454) Retained earnings 55,941

49,618 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,083)

(16,373) Total shareholders' equity 339

1,656 Noncontrolling interests 71

57 Total equity 410

1,713 Total liabilities and equity $117,359

$112,362

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2018

2017 Cash flows – operating activities:





Net earnings $10,460

$8,458 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Non-cash items –





Share-based plans expense 202

202 Depreciation and amortization 2,114

2,047 Investment/asset impairment charges, net 93

113 Customer financing valuation (benefit)/expense (3)

2 (Gain)/loss on dispositions, net (75)

(21) Other charges and credits, net 247

293 Changes in assets and liabilities –





Accounts receivable (795)

(840) Unbilled receivables (1,826)

(1,600) Advances and progress billings 2,636

4,700 Inventories 568

(1,403) Other current assets 98

(19) Accounts payable 2

130 Accrued liabilities 1,117

335 Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred (180)

656 Other long-term liabilities 87

94 Pension and other postretirement plans (153)

(582) Customer financing, net 120

1,041 Other 610

(260) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,322

13,346 Cash flows – investing activities:





Property, plant and equipment additions (1,722)

(1,739) Property, plant and equipment reductions 120

92 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,230)

(324) Contributions to investments (2,607)

(3,569) Proceeds from investments 2,898

3,607 Purchase of distribution rights (69)

(131) Other (11)

6 Net cash used by investing activities (4,621)

(2,058) Cash flows – financing activities:





New borrowings 8,548

2,077 Debt repayments (7,183)

(953) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 35



Stock options exercised 81

311 Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (257)

(132) Common shares repurchased (9,000)

(9,236) Dividends paid (3,946)

(3,417) Net cash used by financing activities (11,722)

(11,350) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted (53)

80 Net (decrease) / increase in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted (1,074)

18 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 8,887

8,869 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period 7,813

8,887 Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments 176

74 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $7,637

$8,813

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Summary of Business Segment Data (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31

Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:













Commercial Airplanes $60,715

$58,014

$17,306

$15,388 Defense, Space & Security 23,195

20,561

6,111

5,257 Global Services 17,018

14,581

4,894

3,797 Boeing Capital 274

307

60

73 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (75)

542

(30)

255 Total revenues $101,127

$94,005

$28,341

$24,770 Earnings from operations:













Commercial Airplanes $7,879

$5,452

$2,704

$1,787 Defense, Space & Security 1,594

2,193

669

544 Global Services 2,522

2,246

732

559 Boeing Capital 79

114

8

27 Segment operating profit 12,074

10,005

4,113

2,917 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (1,414)

(1,099)

(246)

(328) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,327

1,438

308

389 Earnings from operations 11,987

10,344

4,175

2,978 Other income/(loss), net 92

123

29

32 Interest and debt expense (475)

(360)

(158)

(93) Earnings before income taxes 11,604

10,107

4,046

2,917 Income tax expense (1,144)

(1,649)

(622)

403 Net earnings $10,460

$8,458

$3,424

$3,320















Research and development expense, net:













Commercial Airplanes $2,188

$2,247

$572

$492 Defense, Space & Security 788

834

175

235 Global Services 161

140

42

39 Other 132

(42)

63

(4) Total research and development expense, net $3,269

$3,179

$852

$762















Unallocated items, eliminations and other:













Share-based plans ($76)

($77)

($16)

($10) Deferred compensation (19)

(240)

93

(66) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (92)

(96)

(25)

(28) Eliminations and other unallocated items (1,227)

(686)

(298)

(224) Sub-total (included in core operating earnings) (1,414)

(1,099)

(246)

(328) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,005

1,127

225

316 Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 322

311

83

73 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $1,327

$1,438

$308

$389 Total ($87)

$339

$62

$61