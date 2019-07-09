Boeing Reports Second-Quarter Deliveries

Boeing

Jul 09, 2019, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the second quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2019

Year-to-
Date 2019




Commercial Airplanes Programs



737

24

113

747

2

4

767

10

22

777

12

22

(1)

787

42

78

Total

90

239





Defense, Space & Security Programs



AH-64 Apache (New)

4

10

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13

35

CH-47 Chinook (New)



7

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

5

9

F-15 Models

1

5

F/A-18 Models

3

10

KC-46 Tanker

5

12

P-8 Models

5

8

Commercial and Civil Satellites

1

1

Military Satellites




Boeing Reports Second-Quarter Deliveries

