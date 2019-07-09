Boeing Reports Second-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2019.

Major program deliveries during the second quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2019

Year-to-

Date 2019







Commercial Airplanes Programs







737 24



113



747 2



4



767 10



22



777 12



22 (1)

787 42



78

Total 90



239











Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New) 4



10



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 13



35



CH-47 Chinook (New) —



7



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 5



9



F-15 Models 1



5



F/A-18 Models 3



10



KC-46 Tanker 5



12



P-8 Models 5



8



Commercial and Civil Satellites 1



1



Military Satellites —



—



Contact:

Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Peter Pedraza (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

