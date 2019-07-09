Boeing Reports Second-Quarter Deliveries
Jul 09, 2019, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2019.
Major program deliveries during the second quarter, including deliveries under operating lease (which are identified by parentheses) were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
24
|
113
|
747
|
2
|
4
|
767
|
10
|
22
|
777
|
12
|
22
|
(1)
|
787
|
42
|
78
|
Total
|
90
|
239
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
4
|
10
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
13
|
35
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
—
|
7
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
5
|
9
|
F-15 Models
|
1
|
5
|
F/A-18 Models
|
3
|
10
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
5
|
12
|
P-8 Models
|
5
|
8
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
1
|
1
|
Military Satellites
|
—
|
—
Contact:
Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Peter Pedraza (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
Chaz Bickers (312) 544-2002 (Communications)
SOURCE Boeing
Share this article