BofA Celebrates 20 Years of Paid Summer Internship Program - Student Leaders

As the workplace continues to rapidly evolve and new career opportunities develop, Bank of America recognized early on the need to prepare a diverse pipeline of young adults for success in the modern workforce. Over the program's 20 years, the bank has placed 4,500 students across nearly 100 communities into paid internships at more than 500 local nonprofits – representing a $42 million investment into youth workforce development.

Many of these student interns continued to make an impact long after their internships ended, becoming leaders in business as CEOs, heads of nonprofits, authors, medical professionals, teachers and even the first Gen Z Member of Congress.

"By providing career and leadership development opportunities to teens for 20 years, Bank of America continues to help develop the next generation of skilled workers that is essential to America's long-term workforce and economic growth," said AJ Barkley, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank of America. "The Student Leaders program has – and will continue to have – a tremendous impact and longevity because of the inspiring young people and nonprofit partners at the heart of the program."

The capstone of the annual program brings current Student Leaders to Washington, D.C. for a leadership summit to build strong peer networks, hear from proven business, government and community leaders, learn about cross-sector collaboration and participate in community service activities.

