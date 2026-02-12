BofA Community Development Banking Delivers $7.4 Billion in Financing, Creating 11,000+ Affordable Housing Units in 2025

BofA helps build strong and healthy communities through affordable housing and economic opportunities. Since 2020, the company has provided more than $42 billion in financing, creating and preserving more than 74,000 housing units in 335 cities across 40 states.

"For nearly 40 years, we have remained committed to advising our clients and delivering innovative financing solutions that help them grow, navigate uncertainty and improve the communities where we live and work," said Maria Barry, National Executive of Community Development Banking at Bank of America. "When we talk about affordable housing, we're talking about the foundation for a better future. The housing we help finance improves stability and creates long‑term opportunities for individuals and families."

Stable housing is closely tied to long‑term physical, mental and financial wellness for residents and the broader community. In 2025, BofA financed 39 developments, representing 3,700 housing units, with a health care component. This includes access to health and wellness education, primary and preventative care and supportive services. In 2025, the bank hosted, "A Meeting at the Intersection of Health and Housing," a first-of-its-kind thought leadership event in Boston. The bank connected health care systems, affordable housing developers and community leaders, to discuss how its collective action will create better health and housing outcomes. This series is expanding to additional cities in 2026.

"We work closely with experienced developers, as well as local and state agencies, to help meet community needs," said Barry. "By supporting affordable housing, we aim to help reduce housing insecurity, improve quality of life and strengthen communities over the long term."

Banc of America Community Development Company closed direct and fund equity investments totaling $357 million in 2025 for workforce and middle‑income housing, generally up to 120% of area median income. The direct investments provide equity for properties located across Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Colorado, Virginia and North Carolina and will create over 3,400 new high-quality, attainable housing units for working individuals and families to help address the severe workforce housing shortages in some of the most competitive housing markets.

Community Development Banking is proud to be a leader in advancing the future of the affordable housing industry. Last spring, it hosted the 35th annual Bank of America Affordable Housing Challenge. The competition invites undergraduate and graduate teams to design innovative and impactful affordable housing developments. Many alumni of the Challenge have careers in affordable housing, and some of the proposed affordable housing designs have been built and house residents today.

Footnotes

1 For households earning 30% to 120% area median income.

