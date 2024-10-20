BofA Extends Guaranteed FX Rates Up to 1-Year

"When FX risk is managed appropriately and efficiently, it can bring enormous value to companies that process large volumes of cross-border payments," said Bhupen Velani, head of Transactional FX Trading in Global Markets at Bank of America. "As our clients' business models have evolved, these volumes have increased, and so too has the appeal to lock in FX rates with longer tenors."

In recent years, the volume and value of cross-border payments has continued to dramatically increase with much of the volume generated by businesses in the e-commerce, services, manufacturing and "gig" industries (companies and individuals engaging in short-term, project-based work). The growth is also being spurred on by innovations in technology.

This year marks the 8th year since BofA launched Guaranteed FX Rates beyond a 24-hour tenor. Key developments of the solution since then include:

Guaranteed FX Rates today supports over 200 currency pairings across multiple tenors.

Currencies eligible for Guaranteed FX Rates have increased steadily based on client demand.

The 1-year tenor is available in 37 currency pairs.

Currency pairs with the most notable volumes include USDMXN, EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCZK, AUDUSD.

Clients who went live with Guaranteed FX rates in 2024 account for over 20% of year-to-date volume growth.

"For corporate treasurers, volatile FX markets exacerbate the challenge of cash flow forecasting," said Daniel Stanton, head of Transactional FX in Global Payments Solutions at Bank of America. "Securing guaranteed FX rates of longer tenors can help them improve forecasting, which will lead to better informed decision-making."

Bank of America clients can access Guaranteed FX Rates through the CashPro® platform and via Swift with no additional technology changes required.

World's Best Bank for FX Payments

Last month, Euromoney magazine recognized Bank of America's leadership in foreign exchange by naming it the World's Best Bank for FX Payments. The publication noted Bank of America's transactional FX business has "quickly risen to become one of the top three global players," reflecting "the bank's strategic vision, innovative products and global reach, enabling it to secure a strong market position and stand out in the competitive FX industry."

About CashPro

CashPro is Bank of America's award-winning digital banking platform accessed by over 550,000 users at 40,000 companies to manage and monitor their payments, deposits, loans, and trade finance transactions.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Louise Hennessy, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.858.6471

[email protected]

Sheryl Lee, Bank of America

Phone: 1.657.234.9950

[email protected]

1 Length of one year is subject to Bank of America TFX Trading approval.

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation