BofA Launches 401k Pay: Comprehensive Solution Simplifies Retirement Income Management

"401k Pay was developed hand-in-hand with our corporate clients who wanted to offer their employees a retirement income solution," said Lorna Sabbia, Head of Workplace Benefits at Bank of America. "Including retirement income resources like 401k Pay as part of their workplace benefits offerings provides employers with the opportunity to improve financial outcomes for their employees and can help drive real business results – including helping to improve productivity, employee job satisfaction and retention."

Available to Bank of America clients enrolled in the company's employer-sponsored Personal Retirement Strategy program, 401k Pay fully integrates the necessary components of retirement income management, including:

Consistent Income Generation: Helps participants determine the retirement income they generate from their 401(k) account by bringing their full financial life into context – including personalized inputs, cost-of-living adjustments, state and federal taxes, and required minimum distributions.

Building upon the success of the company's Personal Retirement Strategy program, 401k Pay is the next evolution in retirement planning, developed to address the concerns of both employees and employers. The recent 2025 Bank of America Workplace Benefits Report shows two key areas where employees say they need financial wellness resources are retirement education and planning (36%) and learning how to generate income in retirement (33%).1

"Retirement readiness and the ability to plan for income in retirement are top concerns among plan participants," said Tom Matarazzo, Managing Director, Institutional Retirement Advisory Programs & Financial Wellness Solutions. "401k Pay is designed to help directly address participant concerns – from planning how much 401(k) income is needed in retirement to drawing on those funds appropriately – with a digital solution that is a leader in the marketplace."

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Personal Retirement Strategy is an online investment advisory program sponsored by Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S" or "Merrill") that uses a probabilistic approach to determine the likelihood that participants in the program will accumulate sufficient total assets to achieve their annual retirement income goal. The recommendations provided by Personal Retirement Strategy may include a higher level of investment risk than a participant may be personally comfortable with. Participants are strongly advised to consider their personal goals, overall risk tolerance and retirement horizon before accepting any recommendations made by Personal Retirement Strategy. Participants should carefully review the explanation of the methodology used, including key assumptions and limitations, as well as a description of services and related fees, which is provided in the Personal Retirement Strategy Brochure (ADV Part 2A). It can be obtained through Benefits OnLine® or through the Retirement Benefits Contact Center.

Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory and other services. There are important differences between brokerage and investment advisory services, including the type of advice and assistance provided, the fees charged, and the rights and obligations of the parties. It is important to understand the differences, particularly when determining which service or services to select.

IMPORTANT: The projections or other information shown in the Personal Retirement Strategy program regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. Results may vary with each use and over time.

401k Pay is a feature of PRS that uses a probabilistic approach to determine the likelihood participants can achieve a retirement income amount.

Workplace Benefits is the institutional retirement and benefits business of Bank of America Corporation ("BofA Corp.") operating under the name "Bank of America." Investment advisory and brokerage services are provided by wholly owned non-bank affiliates of BofA Corp., including Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (also referred to as "MLPF&S" or "Merrill"), a dually registered broker-dealer and investment adviser and Member SIPC. Banking activities may be performed by wholly owned banking affiliates of BofA Corp., including Bank of America, N.A., Member FDIC.

Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value

