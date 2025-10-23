BofA Names Andy Noll President of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Andy Noll, Business Banking executive, president of Bank of America Columbus. He succeeds Kelly D'Ambrosia, who led the market since 2021 and recently relocated to Dallas.

As president and head of the market, Andy will connect clients, teammates, and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank's eight lines of business. He will oversee the company's efforts to grow market share by fostering local connections and identifying opportunities to grow and deepen client relationships.

Andy Noll

"Throughout his career with Bank of America, Andy has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the community to deliver responsible growth," said Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America. "Andy is well positioned to continue to grow our market share in Columbus, delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."

With a career at Bank of America that began in 2005, Andy has held numerous roles within the Practice Solutions organization which provides loan and liquidity services to law firms, doctors, dentists and veterinarians. He currently leads part of our sales and operations teams to ensure alignment across the businesses and with strategic initiatives. In addition, he has been a member of the Columbus market leadership team and works closely with other line of business leaders to deliver our capabilities locally.

Andy is passionate about engaging with teammates and the community. He volunteers as a youth sports coach and is active with faith-based community service initiatives.

Andy holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration in Economics and Finance from The Ohio State University – The Max M. Fisher College of Business.

