BofA Ranked No. 1 Small Business Lender for 17th Consecutive Quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced that the company has been ranked the number one small business lender across the U.S. for the 17th consecutive quarter, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The FDIC publishes quarterly data on U.S.-based business loan balances for original loan amounts up to $1 million. Based on which, Bank of America has maintained this industry leadership position for more than 4 years (Q2 2021 through Q2 2025), with total small business loan balances of $46.7 billion.

"As the number one small business lender, we are deeply committed to helping businesses and local communities thrive," said Sharon Miller, president, Bank of America Business Banking. "Whether you operate locally or nationally, we're in your corner and on your corner – providing small businesses with opportunities and access to capital, helping manage risk, optimizing liquidity, and fostering growth during every stage of your journey."

Helping Businesses Thrive

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Serving nearly 4 million small business households nationwide, Bank of America understands the unique challenges these clients face and delivers expert advice and solutions that align with their evolving needs.

The company has a network of local bankers who live and work in more than 200 communities across the U.S. These bankers offer business owners a single point of contact, connecting them to the full breadth of the company's offerings – including credit, deposit and treasury products, merchant services, workplace benefits, and wealth management solutions. As businesses grow, Bank of America provides the expertise, products, services, and award-winning digital capabilities they need to succeed.

Bank of America was recently recognized as the "World's Best Bank for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises" and for the 10th year in a row "North America's Best Bank of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises" by Euromoney.

