BofA Streamlines Car Shopping Journey with Enhanced Digital Tools and Resources

News provided by

Bank of America Corporation

15 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Auto Prequalification Makes Car Shopping More Convenient and Approachable

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America is introducing new digital capabilities to support consumers in their car shopping and financing journey. Bank of America clients can now get prequalified for auto financing to learn how much they may be able to borrow and estimate their terms, all with no impact to their credit scores. Additionally, enhancements to the bank's Digital Car Shopping tool -- such as improved search functionality, EV inventory filtering, loan application integration and in-platform CARFAX™ reviews -- help shoppers compare, budget, finance and buy the car that best meets their needs.

Last year, the average car buyer spent more than 14 hours researching, shopping and purchasing their vehicle, according to research by Cox Automotive. With the addition of these new features, Bank of America aims to help consumers save time and gain more control over their car buying experience.

"These resources streamline the car buying process, empowering clients to shop with confidence and focus on vehicles within their price range. From initial research and budgeting, to applying for a loan, to driving off the lot, we're supporting clients throughout their entire car shopping journey," said Fabien Thierry, head of Consumer Vehicle products for Bank of America.

Auto Prequalification
The new auto prequalification experience makes it easier for clients to estimate financing terms for auto loans. Available for clients with a Bank of America login, prequalification for a new or used auto loan will be determined upon the submission of a simple form that clients can complete in less than one minute. Prequalification requests will not impact the client's credit score. Once pre-qualified, clients learn how much they may borrow and can access a personal auto loan calculator that will provide estimated rates and payments for various loan terms, allowing the client to explore their options for 30 days.

Enhanced Digital Car Shopping
Bank of America's Digital Car Shopping service, with over one million vehicles to search through, is available in all 50 states. The updated service lets clients search the available inventory of participating dealers through an updated free-form search bar, compare cars, estimate payments, and view quick links to inventory pages -- including one for electric vehicles. Once ready to apply, certain vehicle details auto-populate into the credit application, saving shoppers time in the application process.

"Purchasing a car is a big decision, and our goal is to make it as convenient as possible and help our clients to align it with their overall financial picture," Thierry stated. "By enhancing our digital car shopping capabilities and introducing auto prequalification, we are adding to our existing, industry-leading digital application process to help consumers make informed buying decisions and to make the best use of their time and credit."

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Susan Atran, Bank of America 
Phone: 1.646.599.3300
[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

Also from this source

Bank of America doubles support for Veteran Loan Fund to Aid Growth of Veteran-Led Small Businesses throughout Texas

Bank of America doubles support for Veteran Loan Fund to Aid Growth of Veteran-Led Small Businesses throughout Texas

PeopleFund is honored to be one of twelve Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) announcing the expansion of the Veteran Loan Fund,...
BofA Doubles Support for Veteran Loan Fund to Aid Growth of Veteran-Led Small Businesses

BofA Doubles Support for Veteran Loan Fund to Aid Growth of Veteran-Led Small Businesses

Bank of America is seeding a second round of financing for Veteran Loan Fund, doubling a two-year-old commitment that has already funded more than...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.