BofA's AI-Driven CashPro Chat and Transaction Search Capabilities Reach Record Usage by Corporate Clients

CashPro is the banking platform used by thousands of companies around the globe to manage and monitor their payments, deposits, loans and trade transactions. Client use of CashPro Chat has increased 21% year-over-year, with nearly 70% of corporate clients using this tool to access account information, for transaction tracking and service resolution. Additionally, CashPro Search, launched in February 2023, has surpassed 18 million searches, including nearly 2.4 million searches in Q3 2025, a quarterly record.

"Clients expect instant access to information – without the delays of email or phone calls," said Abbey Novack, CashPro Service Product Executive in Global Payments Solutions (GPS) at Bank of America. "Our self-service and AI-powered tools deliver that immediacy, helping clients make faster, smarter decisions."

CashPro Chat: Real-Time Support, Intelligent Decisions

24/7 support complemented by intelligent advisor routing, which has live experts available 24/5; average response times under 30 seconds.

intelligent advisor routing, which has live experts available 24/5; average response times under 30 seconds. Top inquiries focus on payment processing, transaction status, authentication and access management.

focus on payment processing, transaction status, authentication and access management. Q3 2025 containment rate: 43%.

CashPro Search: Visibility Across Transactions

Validates payment status across wires, ACH, RTP, FX and loan proceeds.

Routes inquiries to service teams with real-time tracking and visibility.

and visibility. Reduced phone/email inquiries by 20% among early adopters.

"These tools are transforming how our clients manage treasury operations," said Matthew Davies, head of GPS EMEA and Global co-head of Corporates Sales for GPS at Bank of America. "As our AI capabilities evolve, we're delivering even greater levels of support and strategic value."

What's next

Bank of America is actively expanding CashPro's capabilities to meet evolving client needs. Upcoming enhancements include support for credit inquiries through CashPro Chat and streamlined workflows for routine treasury tasks – reinforcing the bank's commitment to intelligent, scalable solutions for corporate clients worldwide.

