BofA's CashPro® App Will Surpass a Record $1 Trillion in Payment Approvals for the Year

"The CashPro App plays an instrumental role in helping our clients manage their business, particularly when it comes to payments," said Tom Durkin, Global Head of CashPro in Global Payments Solutions (GPS) at Bank of America. "Surpassing the trillion-dollar milestone illustrates the value clients gain from the convenience, control and transparency of payment approvals."

CashPro is Bank of America's digital banking platform and is accessed by approximately 550,000 users at 40,000 companies around the world, to manage and monitor their payments, deposits, loans, and trade finance transactions. The CashPro App is integral to this platform, and is the No. 1 ranked mobile app for corporate and commercial banking.1

Lauren Hobbs, Cash Management Manager at the energy infrastructure company Sempra, is a CashPro super user. "The CashPro App is great," she said. "Whether I'm in between meetings or at my desk, it's extremely powerful. I can quickly look at account balances and approve high dollar payments with confidence."

Bank of America clients can initiate corporate payments across any of the four channels of the CashPro platform: online, app, Application Program Interfaces (APIs) and Connect (file-based). For added security, these payments may require additional levels of approval prior to being released, and clients can leverage the CashPro App to complete those approvals. Historically, December sees the highest volume and value of payments approved through the app, driven by year-end activity and users traveling during the holiday season.

"From studying the adoption of CashPro App features, we've watched client activity grow and change over time," said Jennifer Sanctis, head of CashPro App and Personalized Technologies in GPS at Bank of America. "Through ongoing investment and listening to client feedback, we'll continue to provide innovative financial experiences to support their transforming needs in 2025 and beyond."

1 In 2023 and 2024, the CashPro App received the top mobile ranking in Coalition Greenwich's annual Digital Transformation Benchmarking Study.

