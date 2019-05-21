BoHo, Minimalism Top Zillow's 2019 Outdoor Living Trends

"The lines have been blurred between what's indoor-only and what you can use outside, which means it's never been easier to create an outdoor space that's cohesive with your indoor design," says Kerrie Kelly, Zillow's Design Expert and founder of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab.

2019's Top 5 Outdoor Living Trends

Mixed Materials. This summer, design elements that were once considered for indoor use only – brass, rope, textured upholstery and webbing – are being combined in new, unexpected ways for outdoor spaces. Chandeliers, soft rugs and cozy floor cushions are now popular for outside, and new fabric options now include outdoor-safe velvets, leathers and nubby chenilles.

Minimalism to the Max. Scandinavian minimalist design, beloved by social media, is now showing up in outdoor furnishings. Lounge chairs, loveseats and bistro tables are trending this summer in lightweight, powder-coated aluminum. Make it Pinterest-worthy with neutrals like black, white, grey or mix-and-match with a natural material like teak.

Some Like it Hot. This summer it's all about elevated outdoor spaces that feel as stylish, comfortable and functional as interiors – with all the amenities. Fire features and outdoor kitchens continue to be extremely popular, providing a sense of "indoor cozy." Beyond adding ambiance, the latest Zillow research found home listings mentioning outdoor kitchens and outdoor fireplaces sold for significantly more than expected.

Pops of Color. Splashes of bold color are brightening up neutral upholstered furnishings. This summer's top color trend of citrus bright oranges, reds, yellows and pinks are lively and vibrant outside. Think about adding a touch of Living Coral, Pantone's Color of the Year, or play with newly trending emerald green in your accessories.

Go Green Outside. Eco-conscious landscaping, outdoor furnishings and fixtures have gained traction this year. Living walls make a design statement and reduce your carbon footprint, and solar-powered LED accent lights provide upgraded illumination without complex wiring or tricky installation. When it comes time to sell, listings mentioning outdoor lighting were associated with homes selling for 19 percent more than expected.

Outdoor Trends to Leave Behind in 2019

Matching Patio Sets. With more options than ever, there's no need to rely on matching patio sets for a pulled-together look. Instead, curated, eclectic outdoor spaces continue to rise in popularity. Own a patio set? Add mix and match multi-patterned outdoor pillows, a textured ottoman and a vintage rattan side table for a unique look.

Rustic Farmhouse. Weathered barnwood dining tables and industrial metal chairs are getting a 2019 makeover with a sleeker combination of teak and aluminum. Take your existing farm table and give it an upgrade with a set of bright, cheery mesh aluminum dining chairs.

