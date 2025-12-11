Most home buyers skip rate shopping, potentially costing them hundreds a month

Even small rate differences can expand the number of homes within reach for buyers facing strained affordability

Nearly 7 in 10 mortgage shoppers submit only one application.

A buyer can save $1,100 a year by reducing their mortgage rate 50 basis points when they purchase a typical U.S. home.

A savings of this size would have made 22,000 more homes on the market affordable for a median-income U.S. household.

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home shoppers spend months searching for the right home, but most gather quotes from only one mortgage lender. That seemingly small decision can be a missed opportunity that costs buyers tens of thousands of dollars over the life of a loan, a new Zillow® analysis shows.

Home buyers typically invest months into the search process between hiring an agent, touring homes and making offers. Yet, when it comes to a mortgage, many buyers stop after the first quote, despite the huge financial stakes. Nearly 7 in 10 mortgage shoppers submit only one application, according to Zillow's Consumer Housing Trends Report.

"Buyers often spend months finding the right home, but only minutes comparing lenders," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow Home Loans. "Even a small difference in rate can meaningfully shrink a monthly payment and expand the number of homes within reach. Affordability is tough enough today that buyers shouldn't overlook any potential savings."

Zillow's analysis shows that on a typical U.S. home worth about $360,000, a buyer paying 6.24% — the average 30-year fixed rate in November — would owe about $2,345 each month.1 At 5.74% — within the typical range for shoppers who compare multiple offers — the payment drops to $2,253, saving roughly $1,100 a year. In November, that savings would have been enough to make 22,000 more homes nationwide affordable to a median-income household.

These differences only grow in higher-cost markets. In San Jose, landing the lower rate would save a buyer about $4,750 a year, and annual savings would exceed $2,000 in six other expensive metros. When looking at homes on the market in November, the potential savings from rate shopping would bring more than 1,200 additional listings within a typical buyer's budget2 in Dallas, the most in the country.

Lenders weigh credit profiles, loan types and market conditions differently, meaning the same borrower can receive materially different offers. In a 2019 analysis , Zillow found spreads of from 90 to 130 basis points between the best and worst quotes for borrowers, depending on their credit profile. A more recent analysis from Freddie Mac showed home buyers can see rates move 50 basis points in either direction when receiving quotes from different lenders.

While affordability remains stretched for many prospective home buyers, it recently reached a three-year best , thanks in part to lower mortgage rates and record-high discounts from home sellers. Home shoppers can see how different rates would affect their monthly payment and which homes fit their budget using tools on Zillow, including Zillow Home Loans' BuyAbility℠ tool and the affordability calculator .

Metro Area* Typical Home

Value

(November

2025) Typical Monthly

Mortgage Cost

(6.24% Rate) Annual Cost

Difference

(5.74% Rate) Annual Cost

Difference

(6.74% Rate) United States $359,241 $2,345 -$1,104 +$1,140 New York, NY $699,395 $4,821 -$2,160 +$2,208 Los Angeles, CA $932,886 $5,664 -$2,868 +$2,952 Chicago, IL $334,512 $2,397 -$1,032 +$1,056 Dallas, TX $359,523 $2,565 -$1,116 +$1,128 Houston, TX $303,675 $2,130 -$936 +$948 Washington, DC $567,340 $3,624 -$1,752 +$1,788 Philadelphia, PA $375,501 $2,553 -$1,152 +$1,188 Miami, FL $467,083 $3,324 -$1,440 +$1,476 Atlanta, GA $376,192 $2,484 -$1,152 +$1,188 Boston, MA $709,859 $4,551 -$2,184 +$2,244 Phoenix, AZ $441,999 $2,623 -$1,368 +$1,392 San Francisco, CA $1,087,917 $6,711 -$3,360 +$3,432 Riverside, CA $574,943 $3,608 -$1,776 +$1,812 Detroit, MI $256,081 $1,742 -$780 +$816 Seattle, WA $730,101 $4,581 -$2,256 +$2,304 Minneapolis, MN $375,610 $2,559 -$1,152 +$1,188 San Diego, CA $910,768 $5,524 -$2,808 +$2,880 Tampa, FL $354,666 $2,451 -$1,092 +$1,116 Denver, CO $559,323 $3,479 -$1,728 +$1,764 Baltimore, MD $391,727 $2,531 -$1,212 +$1,236 St. Louis, MO $263,197 $1,841 -$816 +$828 Orlando, FL $382,156 $2,587 -$1,188 +$1,200 Charlotte, NC $382,169 $2,393 -$1,176 +$1,212 San Antonio, TX $274,977 $1,993 -$840 +$876 Portland, OR $536,764 $3,414 -$1,656 +$1,692 Sacramento, CA $567,352 $3,579 -$1,752 +$1,788 Pittsburgh, PA $221,009 $1,539 -$684 +$696 Cincinnati, OH $297,208 $2,040 -$912 +$948 Austin, TX $422,294 $3,001 -$1,308 +$1,332 Las Vegas, NV $426,817 $2,548 -$1,308 +$1,344 Kansas City, MO $311,790 $2,161 -$960 +$984 Columbus, OH $319,706 $2,199 -$984 +$1,008 Indianapolis, IN $285,179 $1,883 -$876 +$900 Cleveland, OH $239,597 $1,735 -$744 +$756 San Jose, CA $1,539,985 $9,222 -$4,752 +$4,860 Nashville, TN $447,624 $2,717 -$1,380 +$1,416 Virginia Beach, VA $359,155 $2,375 -$1,104 +$1,140 Providence, RI $498,503 $3,281 -$1,536 +$1,572 Jacksonville, FL $345,365 $2,334 -$1,068 +$1,092 Milwaukee, WI $364,421 $2,362 -$1,128 +$1,152 Oklahoma City, OK $239,569 $1,728 -$744 +$756 Raleigh, NC $431,547 $2,740 -$1,332 +$1,368 Memphis, TN $240,716 $1,662 -$744 +$756 Richmond, VA $380,431 $2,414 -$1,176 +$1,200 Louisville, KY $268,531 $1,754 -$828 +$852 New Orleans, LA $252,775 $1,973 -$780 +$792 Salt Lake City, UT $551,356 $3,316 -$1,692 +$1,740 Hartford, CT $377,750 $2,753 -$1,164 +$1,188 Buffalo, NY $273,962 $1,688 -$852 +$864 Birmingham, AL $252,254 $1,606 -$780 +$804

*Table ordered by market size

1 Assuming a 20% down payment. Figures include estimates for principal, interest, taxes, insurance and maintenance costs.

2 For the purposes of this analysis, a home is considered affordable if the monthly payments would take up no more than 30% of a median income.

