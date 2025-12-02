BOILER TUBE PANEL SAW FEATURES SMOOTH & PRECISE OPERATION

HOLLISTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCO Tool has introduced a pneumatic saw with a track system that attaches easily to boiler tubes and is lightweight and easy to use for precise panel cutting and membrane removal.

Fully supported by the EscoTrack, the saw mounts to it using a bracket with four grooved steel wheels that fit securely and glide smoothly with minimal operator effort.
The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw uses proprietary reinforced fiberglass abrasive blades for quick cutting and long life and glides smoothly along a track that attaches horizontally to a boiler tube panel using weld tabs. Capable of cutting 4" O.D. tubes perfectly straight with 1/16" accuracy and no heat affect zone (HAZ), this saw is also suitable for membrane removal by rotating it 90o and reinstalling it with a vertical track attachment.

Powered by a 3 HP pneumatic motor that runs on 90 psi shop air, the MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw comes with one 5 ft. steel EscoTrack™ section and six weld tabs. Fully supported by the track, the saw mounts to it using a bracket with four grooved steel wheels that fit securely and glide smoothly with minimal operator effort.

The ESCO MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw is priced from $8,195.00 and is also available for rent for $395 per week.

