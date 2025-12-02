BOILER TUBE PANEL SAW FEATURES SMOOTH & PRECISE OPERATION

News provided byESCO Tool
Dec 02, 2025, 09:05 ET
HOLLISTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCO Tool has introduced a pneumatic saw with a track system that attaches easily to boiler tubes and is lightweight and easy to use for precise panel cutting and membrane removal.
The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw uses proprietary reinforced fiberglass abrasive blades for quick cutting and long life and glides smoothly along a track that attaches horizontally to a boiler tube panel using weld tabs. Capable of cutting 4" O.D. tubes perfectly straight with 1/16" accuracy and no heat affect zone (HAZ), this saw is also suitable for membrane removal by rotating it 90o and reinstalling it with a vertical track attachment.
Powered by a 3 HP pneumatic motor that runs on 90 psi shop air, the MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw comes with one 5 ft. steel EscoTrack™ section and six weld tabs. Fully supported by the track, the saw mounts to it using a bracket with four grooved steel wheels that fit securely and glide smoothly with minimal operator effort.
The ESCO MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw is priced from $8,195.00 and is also available for rent for $395 per week.
