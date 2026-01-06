BOILER TUBE RENTAL TOOLS FOR WELDING END PREP FABRICATION AND REPAIRS

HOLLISTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced an extensive rental fleet of welding end preparation tools that are ideally suited for boiler tube fabrication and repairs on tubes ranging from 0.450" I.D. up to 6.625" O.D.

Esco provides an extensive rental fleet of welding end preparation tools that are ready for your boiler tube service when you need them.
The MILLHOG® Rental Fleet features a full range of specialized tools for boiler tube fabrication and repairs. They include: the Ground MILLHOG® (0.5" I.D to 2.25" O.D.), Mongoose (0.625" I.D. to 3" O.D.) Tube Weasel (0.75" to 3" O.D.), Wart (0.75" I.D. to 4.5 O.D.) I.D. clamping tools, the C-HOG (0.5" to 2.5" O.D.) range, the MILLHOG® Fin Tube Removal Tool that removes 4" of fin and bevels the tube, and the APS-438 pneumatic saw.

Capable of working with the hardest alloys such as super duplex pipe and high chrome tubes, users can customize the tool selections in the MILLHOG® Rental Fleet to meet their own custom requirements. Also offered are tube alignment tools and rolling motors and tube expanders. Most tools are available with pneumatic, electric, or hydraulic motors.

The MILLHOG® Rental Fleet Program is priced from $200.00 per week; depending upon the custom tool selection. Prompt quotations are provided.

