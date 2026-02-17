PIPE BEVELING CUTTER BLADES PRECISION GROUND FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a full line of standard and custom cutter blades that are precision ground in-house for producing high quality weld preps on pipe and tube using their broad range of end prep tools.

MILLHOG® Cutter Blades are precision ground from T-15 tool steel before being formed into any angle of prep including 37.5 degree, J-prep, and compound bevels. Then they are TiN (titanium nitride) coated to extend blade life. A Hard Lube AlCrN coating is offered to provide superior heat resistance and longer blade life for highly-alloyed materials.

MILLHOG® Cutter Blades are priced according to style, coating, and quantity; made in the USA.

Esco Tool manufactures high-performance portable pipe and tube beveling and flange facing tools. The industry leader, their rugged and highly reliable tools have been field-proven since 1954.

