PIPE BEVELING CUTTER BLADES PRECISION GROUND FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a full line of standard and custom cutter blades that are precision ground in-house for producing high quality weld preps on pipe and tube using their broad range of end prep tools.

MILLHOG® Cutter Blades are precision ground from T-15 tool steel before being formed into any angle of prep including 37.5o, J-prep, and compound bevels and then TiN (titanium nitride) coated to extend blade life. Made in-house for optimum quality control, when installed on their MILLHOG® beveling tools, the blades can bevel, face, and bore simultaneously to produce end preps that help assure high integrity welds.

Featuring sharp edges that get under the pipe material and a radical chip breaker that curls a thick chip and transfers heat away from the surface, MILLHOG® Cutter Blades are available for pipe and tube from 0.5" I.D. to 36" O.D. A Hard Lube AlCrN coating is offered to provide superior heat resistance and longer blade life for highly-alloyed materials.

MILLHOG® Cutter Blades are priced according to style, coating, and quantity; made in the USA.

Esco Tool manufactures high-performance portable pipe and tube beveling and flange facing tools. The industry leader, their rugged and highly reliable tools have been field-proven since 1954.

