Boise Welcomes Pilates Addiction: Founding Memberships Now Open at the City's New Boutique Studio

Local entrepreneur Taylor Call brings high-energy, results-driven Pilates classes to Apple Street, offering early access, VIP events, and the exclusive WundaFormer experience.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise residents are about to experience a new kind of boutique fitness. Pilates Addiction , the nation's fastest growing Pilates franchise known for transforming workouts with its signature WundaFormer, is set to open this spring at 2351 S Apple Street. Founding Members will enjoy VIP pre-opening events, giving them the opportunity to meet the Pilates Addiction team and Educators and be part of shaping Boise's newest fitness community.

Taylor Call, franchise owner of Pilates Addiction Boise Pilates Addiction showcasing modern design, mood lighting, and gold machines

As part of the Pilates Addiction franchise network, the Boise studio offers high-performance, small-group classes in a beautifully designed studio, showcasing modern design, mood lighting, and gold machines. Each 50-minute session is led by certified Pilates Educators and blends classical Pilates principles with athletic intensity. Signature class formats – Core+, Max, and Mobility RX – are designed to strengthen, tone, and improve flexibility for all fitness levels.

"We're excited to bring Boise a proven fitness concept that delivers real results and builds community," said Taylor Call, franchise owner of Pilates Addiction Boise. "Founding Members will get first access to classes and special perks as we open our doors – it's a chance to be part of something new and energetic in Boise."

Founding Memberships are limited, and interested locals are encouraged to secure early access. To learn more or sign up, visit https://pilatesaddiction.com/founding/boise, follow @mypilatesaddiction on social media, or contact the studio at [email protected] | 208-906-1204.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented WundaFormer, exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 250+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

