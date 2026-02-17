Pilates Addiction Surpasses 250 Licenses, Creating 2,000+ Jobs and Investing $5.25M in Instructor Training

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilates Addiction today announced a major brand milestone: 250 licenses sold nationwide, fueling rapid U.S. expansion. The brand's growth trajectory is projected to generate more than 2,000 new jobs in 2026, alongside a $5.25 million investment in Pilates teacher training tuition to support the next generation of instructors.

According to research from the Global Wellness Institute, the U.S. wellness economy is valued at over $1.8 trillion and remains one of the fastest-growing and most resilient sectors globally. Against that backdrop, Pilates Addiction is emerging as a notable force within the boutique fitness segment. With hundreds of studios scheduled to open nationwide this year, the brand's expansion represents more than footprint growth – it represents new career opportunities, increased small business ownership, and measurable economic impact in communities across the country.

250 Licenses Sold: National Expansion Accelerates

Reaching 250 awarded territories marks a defining moment for Pilates Addiction's franchise system. Each license represents an entrepreneur entering the booming boutique fitness category with the backing of a high-performance, results-driven Pilates model.

This milestone reflects strong demand for premium Pilates experiences and validates the brand's scalable, franchise-focused growth strategy.

2,000+ New Jobs in 2026

With new studios opening coast to coast, Pilates Addiction expects to create over 2,000 new jobs in 2026, including:

Certified Pilates Educators

Studio Managers

Front Desk and Member Experience Teams

Regional and Operational Support Roles

These roles represent purpose-driven career opportunities within the wellness sector, designed for individuals passionate about movement, community, and helping others transform their lives.

"At a time when consumers are prioritizing preventative health and personalized fitness experiences, boutique wellness continues to outperform traditional models," said Sarah Luna, CEO of Pilates Addiction. "Surpassing 250 licenses is an exciting milestone – but more importantly, it represents thousands of new career opportunities and a significant investment in developing highly trained Pilates professionals at scale."

$5.25 Million Invested in Teacher Training

In 2026, Pilates Addiction will allocate $5.25 million toward Pilates teacher training tuition across its system, reinforcing its commitment to education and long-term instructor development.

Through the Pilates Addiction Movement Academy, the company provides a comprehensive training pathway featuring hands-on instruction, mentorship, and ongoing professional development. In a bold move to accelerate industry growth and reduce barriers to entry, the company is also waiving its $4,000 tuition for new instructors hired into newly opened studios this year.

This education-first model ensures teaching consistency, elevated member experiences, and sustainable career development within the franchise network.

"Expertly trained educators are the heartbeat of Pilates Addiction," said Liza Beres, VP of Educator Training. "We use the word 'educator' intentionally. Our training goes beyond choreography – it's rooted in biomechanics, precision, and purpose. Our team doesn't just lead workouts; they teach clients how to move smarter and stronger for life."

Building Careers – Not Just Studios

To support national expansion, Pilates Addiction has implemented structured leadership and operations protocols across its system. Studio managers complete immersive training focused on operational excellence, membership growth, team leadership, and delivering a premium client experience – creating defined advancement pathways within the organization.

With 250 territories awarded, thousands of new jobs being created, and millions invested in Pilates Educator development, Pilates Addiction is positioning itself as both a growth brand and a workforce development engine within boutique fitness.

For career opportunities at Pilates Addiction's growing list of studios, visit: pilatesaddiction.com/work-at

For information on Pilates Addiction Educator Training, visit: pilatesaddiction.com/educator

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented Aurum ™ (formerly referred to as the WundaFormer), exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 250+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pilates Addiction Communications

E: [email protected]

