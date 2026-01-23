Local Entrepreneurs Matt and Shelley Crawford Bring Pilates Addiction to Ann Arbor, Opening Early Spring

The husband-and-wife team will introduce high-energy, results-focused Pilates with signature WundaFormer classes to the community.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Arbor is about to welcome a new Pilates studio, thanks to local entrepreneurs Matt and Shelley Crawford. The couple is opening a Pilates Addiction franchise early this spring, offering a boutique Pilates experience designed for real results. This Michigan location will be amongst the first of many franchises to open across the nation, as the brand experiences explosive growth and high demand.

Local Entrepreneurs Matt and Shelley Crawford bring Pilates Addiction to Ann Arbor

Located at 3354 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, the studio will combine expert instruction, group classes, and a modern, energetic environment crafted to motivate and inspire.

"We've been passionate about fitness for years, and when we discovered Pilates Addiction, we knew it was the perfect fit for Ann Arbor," said Shelley Crawford. "It's challenging, energizing, and transformative. We're excited to open in just a few weeks and to share a new way for our community to get stronger, feel confident, and stay motivated."

Pilates Addiction blends classical Pilates principles with modern athletic intensity. Classes are 50 minutes, small-group sessions, and designed to deliver measurable results. Signature formats – including Core+, Max, and Mobility RX – are led by certified Educators and powered by the patented, exclusive WundaFormer, a versatile machine that combines a reformer, jump board, ballet barre, and Wunda Chair.

The studio will feature a bold black-and-gold design, mood lighting, modern archways, boutique retail, and seamless check-in, creating a welcoming and energetic environment for members.

Pilates Addiction Ann Arbor is now accepting Founding Members, giving locals early access to exclusive pre-opening offers and the opportunity to reserve classes before the official spring opening. To secure a discounted membership, contact the studio at [email protected] .

For updates on the grand opening, class schedules, and special events, visit https://pilatesaddiction.com/founding/ann-arbor or follow @mypilatesaddiction on social media.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented WundaFormer, exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 200+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

