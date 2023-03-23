Bolay Kitchen Taps YOOBIC to Boost Communication, Heighten Compliance, and Empower and Engage Frontline Employees

Fast-casual restaurant chain achieves operational excellence with industry-leading digital workplace solution

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning fast-casual restaurant chain Bolay Kitchen today announced exceptional results from its partnership with YOOBIC, the leading frontline employee experience platform for frontline teams in the retail and hospitality spaces. Utilized across Bolay's rapidly expanding portfolio of restaurants in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia, YOOBIC's all-in-one platform has dramatically improved employee engagement and communication, operational excellence, and store compliance since its deployment.

One of America's fastest growing fast-casual eateries, Bolay Kitchen sets itself apart by focusing not only on fresh, delicious, and nutritious food, but also by providing staff members with unmatched employee experiences and growth opportunities. Bolay has harnessed YOOBIC to advance these goals, equipping associates with a workplace solution that empowers them to liaise with and learn from colleagues and company leaders, access immersive learning and development (L&D) content, and increase productivity by digitizing time-consuming analogue tasks.

"YOOBIC has helped us solve a huge number of challenges by offering an all-in-one solution where we can communicate with our team, send out training, and have operational checklists to make sure we're executing at our best," said Sam Rubino, Bolay Kitchen's Director of Operational Excellence. "After doing dozens and dozens of different demos with different LMS systems and different pieces of technology, when we met the YOOBIC team it was almost too good to be true".

Taking the pain out of task management

Prior to adopting YOOBIC, Bolay's frontline team was reliant on a disparate medley of third-party workplace apps, spreadsheets, and pen-and-paper documents. Equipped with YOOBIC's unified virtual platform, the restaurant's customer-facing staff can now automate and accelerate the completion of manual tasks — like opening checklists — allowing them to focus on higher-value work, such as building customer relationships. Thanks to YOOBIC's automated dashboards, store leaders can track their team's completion of duties, assign new tasks, and provide feedback in real-time.

Bolay leads on L&D thanks to YOOBIC

Since rolling out YOOBIC, Bolay has significantly increased the speed of its staff onboarding process — a vital improvement as the business scales quickly with new locations and employees. Bolay is now onboarding workers 50% faster than before, leveraging YOOBIC's sophisticated suite of educational courses to speedily integrate new recruits to frontline teams without the need for lengthy in-person training sessions.

YOOBIC's comprehensive L&D capabilities have also been revolutionary for Bolay's commitment to continuous employee development. Restaurant leaders can now integrate training into team members' workflows, delivering interactive courses on SOP, health and safety, and new recipes straight to their mobile devices in bite-sized chunks. This microlearning process is infused with data, so managers can gain detailed insights into their workers' progress — and when specific knowledge gaps are detected by YOOBIC's advanced AI, relevant training materials can be pushed out directly.

Major upgrade to compliance and communications

Like most fast-scaling retail and hospitality businesses, Bolay Kitchen's expansion has brought challenges around compliance. YOOBIC's workplace solution is helping the company overcome these issues, allowing regional and district leaders to complete audit checklists digitally, assign action plans, send reports to store managers, and monitor progress via automated dashboards. This approach is far more efficient and precise than manually inputting compliance data, helping Bolay achieve better brand consistency and higher health scores across its restaurant network.

By adopting YOOBIC's all-in-one frontline employee experience platform, Bolay Kitchen has also greatly improved communication throughout the company. With access to private messaging, video calls, and group chats, staff members can now interact with one-another more easily, helping build a strong sense of community. Social media-style newsfeeds enhance this, creating a space for members of the Bolay family to share announcements, swap success stories, and post other pieces of inspirational content. Frontline staff can also use the platform to communicate directly with store managers and company leaders to share their advice, concerns, and feedback — something that ensures all Bolay employees feel heard.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by a brand as innovative and exciting as Bolay Kitchen," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "Companies like Bolay understand that scaling fast requires efficiency, attention to detail, and a commitment to delivering a compelling guest experience that keeps people coming back for more. At YOOBIC, we're committed to providing retail and hospitality businesses the tools they need to succeed now and in the future."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Levi's, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE YOOBIC